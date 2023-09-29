



CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance slammed the ninth BRICS [Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa] Parliamentary Forum held in Johannesburg this week as "shambolic" and a "national embarrassment".

The party said the gathering of lawmakers was marred by "African National Congress (ANC) incompetence", saying it called into question South Africa's credibility as a reliable partner within the expanding bloc.

The forum of lawmakers from various BRICS countries ended on Thursday after two days of discussions on issues around climate change and African partnerships.

In a statement following the conclusion of the forum, DA Member of Parliament (MP) and forum delegate, Emma Louise Powell, said while more than 45 MPs from South Africa were required to attend, Russia was represented by a single delegate.

Powell said several key member countries rendered the forum little more than an "anti-Western propaganda talk-shop".

Russia's failure to attend the forum was a stark reminder of the diplomatic isolation that Russia continues to navigate as a result of its invasion of Ukraine, she added.

Powell said the Speaker of Iran's National Consultative Assembly, departed the forum shortly after delivering what she calls a "vitriolic diatribe" against the West as part of his opening remarks.

Out of the 13 companies approached for sponsorship, 12 either declined or failed to respond to requests, according to a document released during the forum. The companies include Telkom, Vodacom, and Nedbank.

This article first appeared on EWN : BRICS Parliamentary Forum 'shambolic' and 'national embarrassment' - DA