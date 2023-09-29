Streaming issues? Report here
Astronaut Frank Rubio breaks record returning to Earth after 371 days in space

29 September 2023 10:13 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
NASA
Astronauts

NASA said Rubio's mission was the longest single spaceflight by a NASA astronaut.

American NASA astronaut, Frank Rubio returned home and back into the orbit of gravity after spending just over a year in space.

Rubio is trained professionally as a medical doctor and military helicopter pilot with more than 600 hours of combat experience and works for NASA.

Rubio's trip aboard the International Space Station had originally been set to last for just six months which changed following the discovery of a coolant leak coming from his original ride into space.

Because of this, Rubio logged 371 days in space - setting a new record for the longest an American astronaut has ever spent in microgravity.

RELATED: WHAT HAPPENS IF SOMEONE DIES IN SPACE?

Rubio broke the previous record for the longest stay and spending an entire calendar year in space which was previously set by Mark Vande Hei in 2022 who spent 355 days in space.

Rubio and two Russian crewmates traveled 157.4 million miles (253.3 million kilometers) and completed 5,963 orbits of the Earth during this time, according to NASA.

RELATED: INDIA PLANS SPACE TRAVEL 'TO THE MOON AND BEYOND'

The father of four says that if he had known his stay on the space station would be twice as long as originally planned, he “probably would have declined” the assignment because he missed important family events.

So, what did Rubio do all this time? He caught some epic space views, celebrated birthdays and even celebrated Halloween.

RELATED: [WATCH] FIRST MOM-DAUGHTER DUO AND FIVE OTHERS TAKE 'COMMERCIAL FLIGHT' TO SPACE

Now, that Rubio is back on ground level, he admitted to reporters that he will not be immediately returning to his pre-space flight life because of the affects that long stints in microgravity can have on the body.

Rubio noted that it'll take anywhere from two to six months before he starts to "feel normal" again.

But, he is looking forward to enjoying the outdoors and some peace and quiet.

Up here we kind of have the constant hum of machinery that’s keeping us alive. And so I’m looking forward to just being outside and enjoying the peace and quiet.

Frank Rubio, Astronaut - NASA

RELATED: [LISTEN] 'HOUSTON, WE HAVE TO DOO-DOO:' ASTRONAUT, NICOLE STOTT CHATS SPACE LIFE


This article first appeared on KFM : Astronaut Frank Rubio breaks record returning to Earth after 371 days in space




