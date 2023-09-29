



The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield speaks to Aurik Business Accelerator CEO Pavlo Phitidis.

During the Covid-19 pandemic businesses were forced to adapt their practice overnight as most (if not all) transitioned to remote working where possible.

Post-pandemic, many have returned to the office while some continue working from home or take a more hybrid approach.

But, do businesses get the most out of their employees by maintaining remote or hybrid working conditions? Phitidi thinks not.

The habits and good practice of being professional, and building a proper solid work ethic… that has fallen by the wayside. Pavlo Phitidis, CEO – Aurik Business Accelerator

He admits that the remote working battle is a hard one to fight because many employees have become accustomed to the reflexibility.

Many new recruits also expect it to be the norm, almost a right.

South Africa’s skill shortage also does not help, says Phitidis.

There is a very strong reason why business owners are intimidated into accepting it, despite the fact that they fundamentally and profoundly don’t believe in it. Pavlo Phitidis, CEO – Aurik Business Accelerator

Phitidis believes young people are doing themselves and their employers a disservice by thinking that “remote working is cool”.

Most learning is done in person and through observation and... in-person engagement. Pavlo Phitidis, CEO – Aurik Business Accelerator

I don’t think it [remote working] works... we need to go back to normal because that normal worked exceptionally well -far better than how it works now. Pavlo Phitidis, CEO – Aurik Business Accelerator

Scroll up to listen to the discussion.

This article first appeared on 947 : Remote working: 'I don’t think it works, we need to go back to normal' – CEO