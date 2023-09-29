'The state of Gauteng's water infrastructure is criminal': WaterCAN
Bongani Bingwa speaks with Dr Ferrial Adam of WaterCAN, an initiative by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse.
Gauteng residents are facing taps running dry and poor water pressure when they have any.
Also, water quality is much worse than it should be.
RELATED: 'Water is an economic good that needs to be paid for'
The water supply crisis is on par with that of electricity, argues Adam.
OUTA recently commissioned hundreds of tests on water supplies, finding E. coli in our rivers and streams.
RELATED: Rand Water, local govt to blame for Gauteng's water crisis - Mahlobo
She says that, for the most part, tapwater has been okay but there have been some red flags.
Before we create alarm, we want to retest those.Dr Ferrial Adam, Manager - WaterCAN
Water in major metros remains safe to drink, but Adam nevertheless suggests that authorities test the quality more frequently and properly maintain infrastructure.
How we have left our infrastructure to be at the point; that it is completely criminal.Dr Ferrial Adam, Manager - WaterCAN
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_3242983_water-drop-falling-from-an-old-tap.html?vti=ncpgysq5h7tkb7hcvo-1-93
