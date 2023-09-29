'The state of Gauteng's water infrastructure is criminal': WaterCAN

Streaming issues? Report here
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Running an SOE: 'Citizens must play our part even if it means risking our lives' Eskom is still looking for a new CEO, but not everyone can take on the responsibility of leading a major state-owned enterprise. 29 September 2023 1:25 PM
Former SAA chair Dudu Myeni granted bail in fraud & corruption matter Myeni handed herself over for arrest on Friday morning, alongside former Bosasa director, Trevor Mathenjwa. 29 September 2023 1:21 PM
Think twice before throwing out that old device! SA's e-waste on steep incline Meet E-Waste Recycling Authority, the everyday hero helping to lessen e-waste. 29 September 2023 11:03 AM
View all Local
BRICS Parliamentary Forum 'shambolic' and 'national embarrassment' - DA The DA said the gathering of lawmakers was marred by 'ANC incompetence', saying it called into question South Africa's credibility... 29 September 2023 8:22 AM
South Africa's Water Crisis and Climate Change Challenges Dr. Jennifer Molwantwa Shares Insights on Water Security and Climate Resilience Efforts by the Water Research Commission in South... 28 September 2023 12:43 PM
[WATCH] Mbeki speech rips into ANC government: 'There's anger in his delivery' Former President Thabo Mbeki has torn into the Ramaphosa-led government for their failures. 28 September 2023 9:46 AM
View all Politics
Remote working: 'I don’t think it works, we need to go back to normal' – CEO Pavlo Phitidis (CEO of Aurik Business Accelerator) shares his thoughts on remote working practices post-covid. 29 September 2023 8:42 AM
Two-pot retirement system is coming: How to make it work for YOU Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show. 28 September 2023 9:46 PM
High-end cooler boxes manufactured in SA now stocked by Harrods Local company Fieldbar has RAISED the bar with its premium cooler boxes manufactured in Observatory in Cape Town. 28 September 2023 8:58 PM
View all Business
Remote working: 'I don’t think it works, we need to go back to normal' – CEO Pavlo Phitidis (CEO of Aurik Business Accelerator) shares his thoughts on remote working practices post-covid. 29 September 2023 8:42 AM
Two-pot retirement system is coming: How to make it work for YOU Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show. 28 September 2023 9:46 PM
High-end cooler boxes manufactured in SA now stocked by Harrods Local company Fieldbar has RAISED the bar with its premium cooler boxes manufactured in Observatory in Cape Town. 28 September 2023 8:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
‘That’s what we wanted to achieve’: Sundowns' captain on 32 undefeated games That is 32 consecutive undefeated games for Mamelodi Sundowns! 29 September 2023 12:35 PM
John Dobson says online hate directed at Manie Libbok is unnecessary "A fly-half doesn't have to kick." 29 September 2023 10:27 AM
Jessica Hawkins becomes the first female to drive a modern F1 car in five years A big win for women in motorsport! 28 September 2023 11:55 AM
View all Sport
Dog wins ‘America’s Got Talent’ for the first time in over 10 years Pooch Hurricane and owner Adrian Stocia won 'AGT's' 18th season. 29 September 2023 10:20 AM
7de Laan actor David Rees back in ICU after quadruple heart surgery Rees' spokesperson, Corlia Strauss, says the actor is "bravely battling on in ICU". 29 September 2023 7:58 AM
Hollywood writers strike comes to an end after 5 months The Writers Guild agreed to a deal, putting an end to the 148-day strike. 28 September 2023 1:18 PM
View all Entertainment
Tributes pour in for Sir Michael Gambon, aka Dumbledore in ‘Harry Potter’ The Irish-British actor passed away on 27 September at the age of 82 from pneumonia. 29 September 2023 10:17 AM
[WATCH]: Irish judge accused of racism for skipping, denying black girl a medal There have been mixed reactions to the video accusing the judge of racism towards the gymnast. 28 September 2023 12:25 PM
Six youngsters take 32 countries to court over climate change damage Six young people between the ages of 11 and 24 are taking more than 30 countries to court for the effects of climate change. 28 September 2023 11:10 AM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Swifties, political Tinder, and getting young people to vote Taylor Swift recently – with a mere statement – got 35,000 Swifties to register to vote. We need something like that to happen her... 28 September 2023 6:29 AM
[WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to? A series of rather highbrow Investec ads rest on a great concept but the execution seems to fly in the face of common sense, says... 27 September 2023 8:44 PM
WATCH: Spot the Cruise action movies in Sixty60's new savings campaign Checkers Sixty60 is offering unlimited monthly deliveries with its new Xtra Savings Plus deal. 26 September 2023 8:55 PM
View all Opinion
'The state of Gauteng's water infrastructure is criminal': WaterCAN

29 September 2023 9:31 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
water and sanitation

Water and sanitation are essential to our lives, but the state of Gauteng's water leaves much to be desired.

Bongani Bingwa speaks with Dr Ferrial Adam of WaterCAN, an initiative by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse.

Gauteng residents are facing taps running dry and poor water pressure when they have any.

Also, water quality is much worse than it should be.

RELATED: 'Water is an economic good that needs to be paid for'

The water supply crisis is on par with that of electricity, argues Adam.

OUTA recently commissioned hundreds of tests on water supplies, finding E. coli in our rivers and streams.

RELATED: Rand Water, local govt to blame for Gauteng's water crisis - Mahlobo

She says that, for the most part, tapwater has been okay but there have been some red flags.

Before we create alarm, we want to retest those.

Dr Ferrial Adam, Manager - WaterCAN
Picture: icefront/123rf.com
Picture: icefront/123rf.com

Water in major metros remains safe to drink, but Adam nevertheless suggests that authorities test the quality more frequently and properly maintain infrastructure.

How we have left our infrastructure to be at the point; that it is completely criminal.

Dr Ferrial Adam, Manager - WaterCAN

Listen to the interview for more.




More from Local

Bongumusa Makhathini, SABC board chairperson at the commission of inquiry into editorial independence on 5 August 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

Running an SOE: 'Citizens must play our part even if it means risking our lives'

29 September 2023 1:25 PM

Eskom is still looking for a new CEO, but not everyone can take on the responsibility of leading a major state-owned enterprise.

Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni testifying in her delinquency case at the High Court in Pretoria on 20 February 2020. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

Former SAA chair Dudu Myeni granted bail in fraud & corruption matter

29 September 2023 1:21 PM

Myeni handed herself over for arrest on Friday morning, alongside former Bosasa director, Trevor Mathenjwa.

Read More arrow_forward

E-waste / Pixabay: 19661338

Think twice before throwing out that old device! SA's e-waste on steep incline

29 September 2023 11:03 AM

Meet E-Waste Recycling Authority, the everyday hero helping to lessen e-waste.

Read More arrow_forward

A flood N2 Botrivier after intense storms and flooding once again wreaked havoc in the Western Cape on 25 September 2023. Picture: Swellendam Municipality/Facebook

Fatal electrocution of 4 children could have been avoided - Community Activist

29 September 2023 10:41 AM

Four children were electrocuted in the Klipfontein Mission informal settlement this week after the devastating storms.

Read More arrow_forward

A Golden Arrow bus accident on Monday 25 September left three people dead and 21 others injured. Picture: JP Smith/Facebook

‘I just closed my eyes and accepted my fate’ - Golden Arrow Bus crash survivor

29 September 2023 10:08 AM

On Monday morning a Golden Arrow Bus tragically crashed. Now one survivor is setting the record straight.

Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A woman chased down a robber and hit him with her car. Picture: @sa_crime/X screenshot

[WATCH] Woman delivers INSTANT justice and hits robber with her car

29 September 2023 8:19 AM

A woman in Bluff, Durban chased down a man who had robbed her and hit him with her Toyota Tazz.

Read More arrow_forward

The Minister of Social Development, Lindiwe Zulu, and the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mondli Gungubele, briefing the media on delayed SASSA payments on Thursday, 14 September 2023. Picture: Twitter/ @SAgovnews

Zulu accused of covering up Sassa-Postbank 'glitch'

29 September 2023 7:34 AM

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu is still facing criticism for how she handled the latest Sassa debacle.

Read More arrow_forward

Rea Vaya feeder buses at the Gauteng Legislature, on 3 May 2010. Picture: Taurai Maduna/ Eyewitness News.

Rea Vaya passengers left hanging for second day

29 September 2023 7:26 AM

On Thursday, drivers did not report for duty due to a dispute with a contractor; Pio-trans.

Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

Two-pot retirement system is coming: How to make it work for YOU

28 September 2023 9:46 PM

Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show.

Read More arrow_forward

Fieldbar cooler box - The Fieldbar Co. on Facebook

High-end cooler boxes manufactured in SA now stocked by Harrods

28 September 2023 8:58 PM

Local company Fieldbar has RAISED the bar with its premium cooler boxes manufactured in Observatory in Cape Town.

Read More arrow_forward

