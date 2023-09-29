Tributes pour in for Sir Michael Gambon, aka Dumbledore in ‘Harry Potter’
Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent, John Adderly about the world’s trending news stories. (Skip to 2:55)
Tributes poured in from the likes of JK Rowling and Daniel Radcliffe and many more as they paid tribute to the passing of their friend, Sir Michael Gambon.
The Irish-British actor passed away on 27 September at the age of 82 from pneumonia.
His legendary acting career spans over five decades.
While he has taken up many roles, he will always be remembered for his impactful role as Hogwarts head master, Dumbledore in the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise.
“With the loss of Michael Gambon the world just became considerably less fun', says Radcliffe.
Adderly recalls Gambon’s “powerful performance” in Dennis Porter’s ‘The Singing Detective’ in the 1980s.
All those scenes from the character’s hospital bed with startling makeup portraying the character’s chronic skin and joint disease.John Adderly, foreign correspondent
