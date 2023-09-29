‘I just closed my eyes and accepted my fate’ - Golden Arrow Bus crash survivor
Lester Kiewit speaks with Shaheema River, GABS bus accident survivor
The bus was travelling from Mitchells Plain to Century City when it crashed in Athlone.
Three people lost their lives, and 21 others were injured in the incident.
The weather was stormy at the time of the accident, and River says that the bus driver should have been driving cautiously given the wet roads, and passengers were telling him to slow down.
The bus driver was speeding.Shaheema River, GABS Bus Accident Survivor
She adds that while so many people have been saying it was the wind that led to the accident, if it was the wind, they would not have been the only bus to crash.
River says that she does not remember much about what was happening in the moment, but she did not think she was going to survive.
Cape Town - M7 Jakes Gerwel Drive: Video footage emerges of this mornings Golden Arrow #BusCrash near Klipfontein Road pic.twitter.com/U2hgohtEGR' TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) September 25, 2023
I just recall the screams and seeing the passengers sitting in front getting flung out of the window.Shaheema River, GABS Bus Accident Survivor
I just closed my eyes and accepted my fate there. I was praying for survival.Shaheema River, GABS Bus Accident Survivor
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : ‘I just closed my eyes and accepted my fate’ - Golden Arrow Bus crash survivor
