Fatal electrocution of 4 children could have been avoided - Community Activist
Lester Kiewit speaks with Collette van Rensburg, Klipfontein mission community activist
Storm Scholtz, 12, Awam Simanga, 9, and brothers Lihle, 11 and Lusando Dyamdeki, 7, tragically died this week from electrocution.
It is believed that this is a result of cables becoming soaked during this week’s storms.
They were found dead floating in a dam by other children.
Van Rensburg says that this tragedy could have been avoided if the settlement had the infrastructure they needed, particularly secure electricity.
We flood severely year after year… every summer this community has to rebuild their lives.Collette van Rensburg, Klipfontein Mission Community Activist
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Fatal electrocution of 4 children could have been avoided - Community Activist
