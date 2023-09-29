



Looking for a bit of good dog content to kick-start your weekend? This one is for you.

A beautiful pooch named Hurricane was recently crowned the winner of ‘America’s Got Talent’ 18th season.

Owner Adrian Stocia and his dog claimed the $1-million prize at the finale on 27 September.

They are the first dog act to win the talent competition since the Olate Dogs in 2012.

The win also secured the dynamic duo a headlining spot on the ‘America’s Got Talent Superstars’ show in Las Vegas.

In their final performance, Stocia and Hurricane put on a spirited routine to Queen’s ‘Crazy Little Thing Called Love’.

It earned them a standing ovation from both the audience and the judges.

This article first appeared on 947 : Dog wins ‘America’s Got Talent’ for the first time in over 10 years