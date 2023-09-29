‘That’s what we wanted to achieve’: Sundowns' captain on 32 undefeated games

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Drive with John Perlman
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Running an SOE: 'Citizens must play our part even if it means risking our lives' Eskom is still looking for a new CEO, but not everyone can take on the responsibility of leading a major state-owned enterprise. 29 September 2023 1:25 PM
Former SAA chair Dudu Myeni granted bail in fraud & corruption matter Myeni handed herself over for arrest on Friday morning, alongside former Bosasa director, Trevor Mathenjwa. 29 September 2023 1:21 PM
Think twice before throwing out that old device! SA's e-waste on steep incline Meet E-Waste Recycling Authority, the everyday hero helping to lessen e-waste. 29 September 2023 11:03 AM
View all Local
BRICS Parliamentary Forum 'shambolic' and 'national embarrassment' - DA The DA said the gathering of lawmakers was marred by 'ANC incompetence', saying it called into question South Africa's credibility... 29 September 2023 8:22 AM
South Africa's Water Crisis and Climate Change Challenges Dr. Jennifer Molwantwa Shares Insights on Water Security and Climate Resilience Efforts by the Water Research Commission in South... 28 September 2023 12:43 PM
[WATCH] Mbeki speech rips into ANC government: 'There's anger in his delivery' Former President Thabo Mbeki has torn into the Ramaphosa-led government for their failures. 28 September 2023 9:46 AM
View all Politics
Remote working: 'I don’t think it works, we need to go back to normal' – CEO Pavlo Phitidis (CEO of Aurik Business Accelerator) shares his thoughts on remote working practices post-covid. 29 September 2023 8:42 AM
Two-pot retirement system is coming: How to make it work for YOU Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show. 28 September 2023 9:46 PM
High-end cooler boxes manufactured in SA now stocked by Harrods Local company Fieldbar has RAISED the bar with its premium cooler boxes manufactured in Observatory in Cape Town. 28 September 2023 8:58 PM
View all Business
Silence around vulval cancer means people are missing signs that they have it Here are the symptoms to look out for. 29 September 2023 12:40 PM
Why South African men are much more likely to die from TB than women Men’s access to health facilities needs to be improved and there needs to be more effort to encourage men to seek medical care. 29 September 2023 11:47 AM
Astronaut Frank Rubio breaks record returning to Earth after 371 days in space NASA said Rubio's mission was the longest single spaceflight by a NASA astronaut. 29 September 2023 10:13 AM
View all Lifestyle
‘That’s what we wanted to achieve’: Sundowns' captain on 32 undefeated games That is 32 consecutive undefeated games for Mamelodi Sundowns! 29 September 2023 12:35 PM
John Dobson says online hate directed at Manie Libbok is unnecessary "A fly-half doesn't have to kick." 29 September 2023 10:27 AM
Jessica Hawkins becomes the first female to drive a modern F1 car in five years A big win for women in motorsport! 28 September 2023 11:55 AM
View all Sport
Dog wins ‘America’s Got Talent’ for the first time in over 10 years Pooch Hurricane and owner Adrian Stocia won 'AGT's' 18th season. 29 September 2023 10:20 AM
7de Laan actor David Rees back in ICU after quadruple heart surgery Rees' spokesperson, Corlia Strauss, says the actor is "bravely battling on in ICU". 29 September 2023 7:58 AM
Hollywood writers strike comes to an end after 5 months The Writers Guild agreed to a deal, putting an end to the 148-day strike. 28 September 2023 1:18 PM
View all Entertainment
Tributes pour in for Sir Michael Gambon, aka Dumbledore in ‘Harry Potter’ The Irish-British actor passed away on 27 September at the age of 82 from pneumonia. 29 September 2023 10:17 AM
[WATCH]: Irish judge accused of racism for skipping, denying black girl a medal There have been mixed reactions to the video accusing the judge of racism towards the gymnast. 28 September 2023 12:25 PM
Six youngsters take 32 countries to court over climate change damage Six young people between the ages of 11 and 24 are taking more than 30 countries to court for the effects of climate change. 28 September 2023 11:10 AM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Swifties, political Tinder, and getting young people to vote Taylor Swift recently – with a mere statement – got 35,000 Swifties to register to vote. We need something like that to happen her... 28 September 2023 6:29 AM
[WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to? A series of rather highbrow Investec ads rest on a great concept but the execution seems to fly in the face of common sense, says... 27 September 2023 8:44 PM
WATCH: Spot the Cruise action movies in Sixty60's new savings campaign Checkers Sixty60 is offering unlimited monthly deliveries with its new Xtra Savings Plus deal. 26 September 2023 8:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

‘That’s what we wanted to achieve’: Sundowns' captain on 32 undefeated games

29 September 2023 12:35 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip

That is 32 consecutive undefeated games for Mamelodi Sundowns!

It seems no one can stop Mamelodi Sundown’s winning streak.

Mamelodi Sundowns has officially overtaken Kaizer Chiefs’s decade-long record with 32 consecutive games without a loss.

Sundowns last tasted defeat in September last year when they were beaten by Supersport United.

Fans braved the rain to watch their team take a 3–1 win against Stellies at Atteridgeville.

This win also marked their 8th consecutive win this season, equalling the PSL record for consecutive wins in the 2014/15 season.

Speaking to Robert Marawa on Marawa Sports Worldwide, Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane says this was a goal the team set out to achieve.

That’s what we wanted to achieve from the get-go, we want to improve ourselves, improve as a team, and try to get better and better… We wanted to be remembered as that era that broke the record.

Themba Zwane, captain – Mamelodi Sundowns

“There’s a master taction in coach in Rulani Mokwena, there’s a master taction in captain Themba Zwane,” says Marawa.

At the record-breaking game, Siyabonga Mabena became the youngest player, at the age of 16, to score for Sundowns in a competitive match.

The youngster was set up by Peter Shalulile.

He [Shalulile] showed leadership, he showed the brotherhood in that moment, that he cares about everyone. He knew giving Madena the ball would boost his confidence. It's good to see the kid [Madena] is doing well and is given a chance.

Themba Zwane, captain – Mamelodi Sundowns

Listen to the discussion below:


This article first appeared on 947 : ‘That’s what we wanted to achieve’: Sundowns' captain on 32 undefeated games




29 September 2023 12:35 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip

More from Sport

Stormers coach John Dobson addresses the media. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN

John Dobson says online hate directed at Manie Libbok is unnecessary

29 September 2023 10:27 AM

"A fly-half doesn't have to kick."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

British driver Jessica Hawkins did 26 laps in Aston Martin's 2021 model. Photo: Twitter/ 1JessicanHawkins (cropped)

Jessica Hawkins becomes the first female to drive a modern F1 car in five years

28 September 2023 11:55 AM

A big win for women in motorsport!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Polokwane City midfielder, Mpho Makola speaks to Robert Marawa on MSW. Photo: 947

‘What have I done to football that it's doing this to me?’ - Mpho Makola

28 September 2023 10:46 AM

Former Polokwane City midfielder, Mpho Makola touches on the ups and downs of his football career.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from website: http://sportlegendstrust.co.za/

"When sport stars fall on hard times, we're there to help." Sport Legends Trust

28 September 2023 10:39 AM

Here's how to illicit help from the organisation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: RWC Media Zone

Namibia knocked out of Rugby World Cup after losing 36-26 against Uruguay

28 September 2023 7:49 AM

Uruguay beat Namibia 36-26 in Pool A at OL Stadium on Wednesday (27 September).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ashwin Willemse, Robert Marawa and Thando Manana. Photo: 947

Pollard, Libbok 'have done enough to justify selection' – Ashwin Willemse

27 September 2023 3:46 PM

All eyes are on Handré Pollard as the Springboks hope to defeat Tonga by considerable points.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Is there a real commitment to develop football in Cape Town?

27 September 2023 11:11 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to football analyst Sizwe Mbebe about why most PSL cup finals are played in Durban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from Instagram @sadeafrugbyassociation

[WATCH] The Bokke go by these sign names...

26 September 2023 11:32 AM

Mark Barnard from the South African Deaf Rugby Association says sign names have been bestowed upon each Bok player.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: si.robi Wikimedia Commons

Happy 42nd birthday, Serena Williams! Fun facts about the Legend-of-Legends

26 September 2023 8:47 AM

She is undoubtedly one of the greatest tennis players of all time, and that’s only one of the many cool things about her.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banyana Banyana made history after they beat Italy 3-2 for their first-ever win at the FIFA Women's World Cup on 2 August 2023. Picture: @Banyana_Banyana/Twitter

Banyana VS USA again highlights the issue of professionalising women's football

25 September 2023 5:30 PM

“If we professionalise women's football and these girls don't have to keep day jobs and play football at the same time… what more can come out of this if their sole mission is to wake up and play football.”

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Woman delivers INSTANT justice and hits robber with her car

Local

BRICS Parliamentary Forum 'shambolic' and 'national embarrassment' - DA

Politics

‘I just closed my eyes and accepted my fate’ - Golden Arrow Bus crash survivor

Local

EWN Highlights

At least 40 killed, dozens wounded in Pakistan blast

29 September 2023 3:32 PM

Accused in Soshanguve dagga-muffin case face 20 more counts of attempted murder

29 September 2023 2:51 PM

Dudu Myeni arrested in connection with fraud and corruption

29 September 2023 2:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA