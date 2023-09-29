



It seems no one can stop Mamelodi Sundown’s winning streak.

Mamelodi Sundowns has officially overtaken Kaizer Chiefs’s decade-long record with 32 consecutive games without a loss.

Sundowns last tasted defeat in September last year when they were beaten by Supersport United.

Fans braved the rain to watch their team take a 3–1 win against Stellies at Atteridgeville.

3⃣2⃣ 𝗟𝗘𝗔𝗚𝗨𝗘 𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘𝗦 𝗨𝗡𝗕𝗘𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗡!



The Brazilians set a new 𝗟𝗘𝗔𝗚𝗨𝗘 𝗥𝗘𝗖𝗢𝗥𝗗 for the longest streak of unbeaten games in PSL History! 👆#Sundowns #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/rIm6Ki4CUw ' Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) September 27, 2023

This win also marked their 8th consecutive win this season, equalling the PSL record for consecutive wins in the 2014/15 season.

Speaking to Robert Marawa on Marawa Sports Worldwide, Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane says this was a goal the team set out to achieve.

That’s what we wanted to achieve from the get-go, we want to improve ourselves, improve as a team, and try to get better and better… We wanted to be remembered as that era that broke the record. Themba Zwane, captain – Mamelodi Sundowns

“There’s a master taction in coach in Rulani Mokwena, there’s a master taction in captain Themba Zwane,” says Marawa.

At the record-breaking game, Siyabonga Mabena became the youngest player, at the age of 16, to score for Sundowns in a competitive match.

The youngster was set up by Peter Shalulile.

He [Shalulile] showed leadership, he showed the brotherhood in that moment, that he cares about everyone. He knew giving Madena the ball would boost his confidence. It's good to see the kid [Madena] is doing well and is given a chance. Themba Zwane, captain – Mamelodi Sundowns

Listen to the discussion below:

This article first appeared on 947 : ‘That’s what we wanted to achieve’: Sundowns' captain on 32 undefeated games