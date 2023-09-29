Running an SOE: 'Citizens must play our part even if it means risking our lives'





Bongani Bingwa speaks with former SABC Board Chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini.

Leading a state-owned enterprise is no easy task, and choosing the wrong person for the job can have disastrous consequences for the entire country.

Many of our SOEs are in a disastrous state and need seasoned professionals to help avoid their collapse.

However, in many cases, unqualified people are appointed and, when good people come in and try to fix things, their lives are put at risk.

Makhathini says that during his time at SABC, he had to hire a bodyguard because of threats to his life.

If you look at what I was subjected to... having to have bodyguards… for just trying to fix a mess I did not create. Bongumusa Makhathini, Former SABC Board Chairperson

On one occasion, Makhathini had to be evacuated with his family to a place of safety. On another, his wife was injured during an assassination attempt.

Makhathini says he will never do something like this again, but that he was committed to finishing his term and not giving up on his team.

Bongumusa Makhathini, SABC board chairperson at the commission of inquiry into editorial independence on 5 August 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

If we as citizens do not roll up our sleeves and play an active part, even if it means risking our lives, this country has no future. Bongumusa Makhathini, Former SABC Board Chairperson

