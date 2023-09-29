First-ever snacking study shows what Mzansi loves snacking on most

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Help Joburg Zoo's herbivores by donating tree trimmings and reduce green waste Everyone deserves a treat every now and then, even our furry friends and gentle giants at the Johannesburg Zoo. 29 September 2023 5:41 PM
WC floods: Is our insurance industry about to experience a second kind of flood? While it’s early days in the assessment of damage caused by the floods, thousands will be submitting claims to their insurers. 29 September 2023 5:07 PM
Running an SOE: 'Citizens must play our part even if it means risking our lives' Eskom is still looking for a new CEO, but not everyone can take on the responsibility of leading a major state-owned enterprise. 29 September 2023 1:25 PM
View all Local
Eswatini's, Africa's last absolute monarchy, election 'won't change anything' Today (Friday), voters queued to cast their votes in parliamentary elections. 29 September 2023 3:56 PM
BRICS Parliamentary Forum 'shambolic' and 'national embarrassment' - DA The DA said the gathering of lawmakers was marred by 'ANC incompetence', saying it called into question South Africa's credibility... 29 September 2023 8:22 AM
South Africa's Water Crisis and Climate Change Challenges Dr. Jennifer Molwantwa Shares Insights on Water Security and Climate Resilience Efforts by the Water Research Commission in South... 28 September 2023 12:43 PM
View all Politics
Remote working: 'I don’t think it works, we need to go back to normal' – CEO Pavlo Phitidis (CEO of Aurik Business Accelerator) shares his thoughts on remote working practices post-covid. 29 September 2023 8:42 AM
Two-pot retirement system is coming: How to make it work for YOU Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show. 28 September 2023 9:46 PM
High-end cooler boxes manufactured in SA now stocked by Harrods Local company Fieldbar has RAISED the bar with its premium cooler boxes manufactured in Observatory in Cape Town. 28 September 2023 8:58 PM
View all Business
[WATCH]: What kind of traveler are you? Travel with friends or alone? According to one user, she prefers to travel alone rather than deal with friends and family. 29 September 2023 3:46 PM
First-ever snacking study shows what Mzansi loves snacking on most South Africans prioritise snacking! According to Mondelez International, 80% of people say chocolate is good for the soul. 29 September 2023 3:30 PM
School holidays are here! Here’s how to keep the kiddos entertained for FREE We have a few ideas on how to keep the kids busy this school holiday. 29 September 2023 2:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
‘That’s what we wanted to achieve’: Sundowns' captain on 32 undefeated games That is 32 consecutive undefeated games for Mamelodi Sundowns! 29 September 2023 12:35 PM
John Dobson says online hate directed at Manie Libbok is unnecessary "A fly-half doesn't have to kick." 29 September 2023 10:27 AM
Jessica Hawkins becomes the first female to drive a modern F1 car in five years A big win for women in motorsport! 28 September 2023 11:55 AM
View all Sport
Dog wins ‘America’s Got Talent’ for the first time in over 10 years Pooch Hurricane and owner Adrian Stocia won 'AGT's' 18th season. 29 September 2023 10:20 AM
7de Laan actor David Rees back in ICU after quadruple heart surgery Rees' spokesperson, Corlia Strauss, says the actor is "bravely battling on in ICU". 29 September 2023 7:58 AM
Hollywood writers strike comes to an end after 5 months The Writers Guild agreed to a deal, putting an end to the 148-day strike. 28 September 2023 1:18 PM
View all Entertainment
Tributes pour in for Sir Michael Gambon, aka Dumbledore in ‘Harry Potter’ The Irish-British actor passed away on 27 September at the age of 82 from pneumonia. 29 September 2023 10:17 AM
[WATCH]: Irish judge accused of racism for skipping, denying black girl a medal There have been mixed reactions to the video accusing the judge of racism towards the gymnast. 28 September 2023 12:25 PM
Six youngsters take 32 countries to court over climate change damage Six young people between the ages of 11 and 24 are taking more than 30 countries to court for the effects of climate change. 28 September 2023 11:10 AM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Swifties, political Tinder, and getting young people to vote Taylor Swift recently – with a mere statement – got 35,000 Swifties to register to vote. We need something like that to happen her... 28 September 2023 6:29 AM
[WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to? A series of rather highbrow Investec ads rest on a great concept but the execution seems to fly in the face of common sense, says... 27 September 2023 8:44 PM
WATCH: Spot the Cruise action movies in Sixty60's new savings campaign Checkers Sixty60 is offering unlimited monthly deliveries with its new Xtra Savings Plus deal. 26 September 2023 8:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

First-ever snacking study shows what Mzansi loves snacking on most

29 September 2023 3:30 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Mondelez International Inc
Snacking
Views and News with Clarence Ford

South Africans prioritise snacking! According to Mondelez International, 80% of people say chocolate is good for the soul.

Clarence speaks to Arpan Sur, the Marketing Lead for Sub-Saharan Africa at Mondelēz International about their current study revealing South Africans' snacking habits.

Listen to the conversation below.

Mondelez International is popularly known for its snacking brands, including Cadbury, Oreo, Lunch Bar, Clorets, Chappies, Halls, and many others which the study focuses on.

The company has recently launched South Africa's first-ever 'State of Snacking' report which involved polling 250 local adults aged 18 and older.

Customers can thank themselves for this study. "Consumers are at the heart of everything we do. So, we want to serve them well" says Arpan Sur.

Sur noted that the study shows that South Africans are snacking more despite "tough economic times" and enjoys snacks when they need a pick-me-up for sustenance or indulgence during the day.

The snacking study revealed these take-aways...

• 75% of respondents believe it has become more important now than ever to have moments of snacking during the day

• 80% of people said chocolate is good for the soul

• 50% of people eat chocolate more than once a week

• Younger people experiment with a wider variety of snacks

• Nine out of 10 of the respondents said they were worried about inflation, with 90% saying they have become budget-conscious.

When are South Africans snacking most?

• 75% of the respondents said they have at least one in the morning, soon after having breakfast

• 29% of people have at least one snack before having breakfast

Why are Mzansi snackers?

Convenience!

84% of South African millennials say it's easier to grab a quick snack in the morning than a full meal.

And reward yourself for that treat yo'self moment.

Over 86% of South Africans snack to spoil or reward themselves with moments of indulgence in the day.

Which snacks do South Africans enjoy most?

The study reveals that six out of 10 respondents prefer to snack on chips, popcorn, pretzels, and biscuits or cookies.

More than half of the respondents like to indulge in sweets, gummies, and yoghurt.

Least popular snacks are gum, bakery sweets, soup, and ice-cream.

The most popular chocolate choices in South Africa are...

Limited to Mondelez International chocolate brands, the study shows that South Africans LOVE these chocolate flavours:

• Top deck and wholenut

• Mint Crisp

• Lunch Bar

And that's the state of Mzansi's snacking habits.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : First-ever snacking study shows what Mzansi loves snacking on most




29 September 2023 3:30 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Mondelez International Inc
Snacking
Views and News with Clarence Ford

More from Lifestyle

© terovesalainen/123rf.com

[WATCH]: What kind of traveler are you? Travel with friends or alone?

29 September 2023 3:46 PM

According to one user, she prefers to travel alone rather than deal with friends and family.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pixabay/Svetlana Konstantynova

School holidays are here! Here’s how to keep the kiddos entertained for FREE

29 September 2023 2:32 PM

We have a few ideas on how to keep the kids busy this school holiday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Social media complaints / Pexels: freestocks.org

Social media complaints and rants: When does it become defamation?

29 September 2023 2:21 PM

When does it cross the line between you sharing your experience and bashing a company publicly?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

123rf.com

Silence around vulval cancer means people are missing signs that they have it

29 September 2023 12:40 PM

Here are the symptoms to look out for.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tuberculosis, man coughing. Pexels: Vlada Karpovich

Why South African men are much more likely to die from TB than women

29 September 2023 11:47 AM

Men’s access to health facilities needs to be improved and there needs to be more effort to encourage men to seek medical care.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from Frank Rubio's Instagram page

Astronaut Frank Rubio breaks record returning to Earth after 371 days in space

29 September 2023 10:13 AM

NASA said Rubio's mission was the longest single spaceflight by a NASA astronaut.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: kasto/123rf.com

Remote working: 'I don’t think it works, we need to go back to normal' – CEO

29 September 2023 8:42 AM

Pavlo Phitidis (CEO of Aurik Business Accelerator) shares his thoughts on remote working practices post-covid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

Two-pot retirement system is coming: How to make it work for YOU

28 September 2023 9:46 PM

Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fieldbar cooler box - The Fieldbar Co. on Facebook

High-end cooler boxes manufactured in SA now stocked by Harrods

28 September 2023 8:58 PM

Local company Fieldbar has RAISED the bar with its premium cooler boxes manufactured in Observatory in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stockbroker/123rf.com

What do people think about when they go to sleep?

28 September 2023 3:13 PM

Good news, there are techniques you can use to change the style and content of your pre-sleep thoughts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Woman delivers INSTANT justice and hits robber with her car

Local

BRICS Parliamentary Forum 'shambolic' and 'national embarrassment' - DA

Politics

‘I just closed my eyes and accepted my fate’ - Golden Arrow Bus crash survivor

Local

EWN Highlights

Isexwayiso: Izimvula eningizimu nogu KZN, RIP Zoleka Mandela

29 September 2023 9:07 PM

Evaluation to determine if serial rapist sent to jail or psychiatric facility

29 September 2023 7:53 PM

'She inspired hope and courage': Zoleka Mandela laid to rest

29 September 2023 7:30 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA