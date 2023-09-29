Emergency measures put in place to aid Gauteng water supply

Streaming issues? Report here
Help Joburg Zoo's herbivores by donating tree trimmings and reduce green waste Everyone deserves a treat every now and then, even our furry friends and gentle giants at the Johannesburg Zoo. 29 September 2023 5:41 PM
WC floods: Is our insurance industry about to experience a second kind of flood? While it’s early days in the assessment of damage caused by the floods, thousands will be submitting claims to their insurers. 29 September 2023 5:07 PM
Running an SOE: 'Citizens must play our part even if it means risking our lives' Eskom is still looking for a new CEO, but not everyone can take on the responsibility of leading a major state-owned enterprise. 29 September 2023 1:25 PM
Eswatini's, Africa's last absolute monarchy, election 'won't change anything' Today (Friday), voters queued to cast their votes in parliamentary elections. 29 September 2023 3:56 PM
BRICS Parliamentary Forum 'shambolic' and 'national embarrassment' - DA The DA said the gathering of lawmakers was marred by 'ANC incompetence', saying it called into question South Africa's credibility... 29 September 2023 8:22 AM
South Africa's Water Crisis and Climate Change Challenges Dr. Jennifer Molwantwa Shares Insights on Water Security and Climate Resilience Efforts by the Water Research Commission in South... 28 September 2023 12:43 PM
Remote working: 'I don’t think it works, we need to go back to normal' – CEO Pavlo Phitidis (CEO of Aurik Business Accelerator) shares his thoughts on remote working practices post-covid. 29 September 2023 8:42 AM
Two-pot retirement system is coming: How to make it work for YOU Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show. 28 September 2023 9:46 PM
High-end cooler boxes manufactured in SA now stocked by Harrods Local company Fieldbar has RAISED the bar with its premium cooler boxes manufactured in Observatory in Cape Town. 28 September 2023 8:58 PM
[WATCH]: What kind of traveler are you? Travel with friends or alone? According to one user, she prefers to travel alone rather than deal with friends and family. 29 September 2023 3:46 PM
First-ever snacking study shows what Mzansi loves snacking on most South Africans prioritise snacking! According to Mondelez International, 80% of people say chocolate is good for the soul. 29 September 2023 3:30 PM
School holidays are here! Here’s how to keep the kiddos entertained for FREE We have a few ideas on how to keep the kids busy this school holiday. 29 September 2023 2:32 PM
‘That’s what we wanted to achieve’: Sundowns' captain on 32 undefeated games That is 32 consecutive undefeated games for Mamelodi Sundowns! 29 September 2023 12:35 PM
John Dobson says online hate directed at Manie Libbok is unnecessary "A fly-half doesn't have to kick." 29 September 2023 10:27 AM
Jessica Hawkins becomes the first female to drive a modern F1 car in five years A big win for women in motorsport! 28 September 2023 11:55 AM
Dog wins ‘America’s Got Talent’ for the first time in over 10 years Pooch Hurricane and owner Adrian Stocia won 'AGT's' 18th season. 29 September 2023 10:20 AM
7de Laan actor David Rees back in ICU after quadruple heart surgery Rees' spokesperson, Corlia Strauss, says the actor is "bravely battling on in ICU". 29 September 2023 7:58 AM
Hollywood writers strike comes to an end after 5 months The Writers Guild agreed to a deal, putting an end to the 148-day strike. 28 September 2023 1:18 PM
Tributes pour in for Sir Michael Gambon, aka Dumbledore in ‘Harry Potter’ The Irish-British actor passed away on 27 September at the age of 82 from pneumonia. 29 September 2023 10:17 AM
[WATCH]: Irish judge accused of racism for skipping, denying black girl a medal There have been mixed reactions to the video accusing the judge of racism towards the gymnast. 28 September 2023 12:25 PM
Six youngsters take 32 countries to court over climate change damage Six young people between the ages of 11 and 24 are taking more than 30 countries to court for the effects of climate change. 28 September 2023 11:10 AM
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
MANDY WIENER: Swifties, political Tinder, and getting young people to vote Taylor Swift recently – with a mere statement – got 35,000 Swifties to register to vote. We need something like that to happen her... 28 September 2023 6:29 AM
[WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to? A series of rather highbrow Investec ads rest on a great concept but the execution seems to fly in the face of common sense, says... 27 September 2023 8:44 PM
WATCH: Spot the Cruise action movies in Sixty60's new savings campaign Checkers Sixty60 is offering unlimited monthly deliveries with its new Xtra Savings Plus deal. 26 September 2023 8:55 PM
Emergency measures put in place to aid Gauteng water supply

29 September 2023 2:47 PM
by Keely Goodall

The Gauteng water supply is reportedly recovering from emergency mitigation measures.

Jane Dutton speaks with Makenosi Maroo, Rand Water Spokesperson.

Parts of Gauteng have been without consistent water supply for several weeks.

This has been affecting businesses and individuals who have in some areas had dry taps for months.

However, it seems that they will soon be getting some level of relief from their water woes.

RELATED: 'The state of Gauteng's water infrastructure is criminal': WaterCAN

Maroo says that Rand Water is still struggling with the system because of high consumption, and they have had to put water shifting in place to manage.

We are moving water from one system to the other.

Makenosi Maroo, Rand Water Spokesperson
© coffeemate/123rf.com
© coffeemate/123rf.com

In addition to this, she says they are working with municipalities to ensure that residents get water, and they are supplying municipalities with more water.

However, she adds that this is just a temporary measure until the system recovers and they reduce consumption.

Listen to the interview above for more.




