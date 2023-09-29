Eswatini's, Africa's last absolute monarchy, election 'won't change anything'





Jane Dutton interviews Zweli Martin Dlamini, Journalist based in Swaziland (skip to 22:59).

Today (Friday) about 585 000 registered voters cast their votes to elect Members of Parliament in Africa's last absolute monarchy, Eswatini.

Political parties are banned, however, individual candidates can run for seats in the House of Assembly every five years.

Dlamini makes it clear that the elections will make no difference as long as Eswatini is ruled by an absolute monarchy lead by King Mswati III.

He adds that parliament doesn't have any powers to hold executives, including the King accountable.

People of Eskwatini are calling for a democratic change to improve the quality of life and a government that acts in the interest of its people and not just the royal family, says Dlamini.

These elections are not at all gonna change anything in Eswatini. Zweli Martin Dlamini, Journalist

They understand that as long as King Mswati is in power, their lives will remain the same. Zweli Martin Dlamini, Journalist

