[WATCH]: What kind of traveler are you? Travel with friends or alone?





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Are there any family members or friends with whom you are unable to travel?

Is there anyone you know who loves making the trip unbearable by smoking in the car or demanding food from home?

Social media user, Ben Keenan explains why he cannot travel with others.

You can watch the full video below.

Scroll above to listen to what else is going viral.