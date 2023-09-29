



The school holidays are upon us and while it might be fun for the little ones, it can be challenging for parents looking for ways to keep them busy.

TimesLive share fun ways to keep your kids busy - the best part? It won’t cost you a cent!

Explore nature

Spring is finally here so it is the perfect time to get out of the house and step into nature.

Whether it’s a hike, a little picnic or even a day at the beach, give you kids the space to explore the outdoors.

RELATED: Picturesque picnic spots in Johannesburg, perfect for summer

RELATED: Top 5 Cape beaches (and tidal pools) perfect for swimming

Game nights

A great idea for working parents. Bond with your kids during a fun family game night at the end of the day.

Board games, card games, video games, heck even a little ‘Minute To Win It’ DIY game will would perfectly!

Movie marathon day

Fancy yourself a movie-loving household? Movie days are the perfect opportunity.

Everyone can get involved in building a comfy setup, selecting the movies, and even putting together the snack options.

Keep this idea pocketed for those rainy days.

RELATED: Showmax's ultimate school holidays watchlist for kids

Visit local museums

There are tons of local museums in your city that offer free admission or even special discounts for kids under a certain age.

Make it a fun day of learning for the whole family.

RELATED: It’s International Museum Day! Visit these cool museums in Joburg for FREE

RELATED: Explore these Cape Town museums FOR FREE, today

Outdoor sports activities

Round up the children in the neighbourhood and invite their friends around for a friendly game of soccer, cricket, or even something as simple as tag.

Physical activities keep children active and entertained all while encouraging teamwork and social interaction.

This article first appeared on 947 : School holidays are here! Here’s how to keep the kiddos entertained for FREE