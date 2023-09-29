WC floods: Is our insurance industry about to experience a second kind of flood?
Pippa Hudson interviews Darpana Bodalina, Senior Assistant Ombud with the Ombudsman for Short Term Insurance.
While it’s still early days in the assessment of damage caused by the floods in the Western Cape, one thing is certain – there are going to be thousands of people submitting claims to their insurers for everything, from cars that washed away to damage to their homes, livestock losses and more.
Is a second kind of flood on the cards for our insurance industry?
Bodalina says that most policies cover damages cause by a major weather event.
However, due to the sheer size of pending claims and piggybacking on how operations were conducted following the KZN floods, she says that service providers will be deployed instead of assessors, who will asses and quantify the damage.
If you've been affected by the floods, it's highly recommended to take pictures and videos of the damage for evidence of the damage, especially in instances where service providers are unable to access your location.
There aren't enough assessors to be able to go out and assess each and every claim.Darpana Bodalina, Senior Assistant Ombud – Ombudsman for Short Term Insurance
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : WC floods: Is our insurance industry about to experience a second kind of flood?
