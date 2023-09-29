Help Joburg Zoo's herbivores by donating tree trimmings and reduce green waste





John Perlman interviews Louise Gordon, Executive Manager at the Johannesburg Zoo.

As we enter a new season, you might be giving your garden a much-needed refresh and as the saying goes 'One man's trash is another man's treasure'.

As part of their greening programme, Joburg Zoo aims at reducing green waste at landfills and repurposing it as either compost or as some treats for their animals, which is why they're asking for any tree trimming that you may have laying around.

If you have any of the following, it can be donated to the zoo:

Sickle bush tree

Tamboti

Knob Tree

Bushwillow

Buffalo thorn

Mulberry

White stinkwood

Rhus Lancea

False Olive

Yellowwood

Fever tree

Natal Mahogany

Weeping boer-bean

If you're interested in donating, trimmings can be dropped off at the zoo where they will determine what gets fed to the animals and what becomes compost.

Contact Zookeeper Philemon on 067 055 0002 for donations.

The animals do like the treats. Louise Gordon, Executive Manager – Johannesburg Zoo

