Is my child on drugs? Here are the signs to look out for





Picture: 123rf.com

Do you think you’d know if your child, grandchild, student in your class or at church was on drugs?

Worrying statistics show that the scourge of drugs has got its grip on our kids and it’s more than just the illicit joint that many of us may have tried in our teen years.

According to social workers, about 56% of people who present in recovery were introduced to dagga first.

Within schools, about one in three children have had exposure to dagga and alcohol.

As a parent, it can be incredibly frustrating figuring out how to deal with this, especially when you have a child that refuses to open up.

Jonathan Hoffenberg, a social worker at the Parent Centre says the root of addiction is often based on the stress and dysfunction faced by society.

Post Covid-19, there's been a rise in teenager depression and suicide.

This has resulted in youth seeking an escape route through substance abuse.

It's still a small percentage of our population that becomes addicted to substances. The vast majority of teens and young adults experiment with drugs. They come into contact with it, try it and move on. That's because if you have an okay life, you don't necessarily need the drugs. The most common reason why people use drugs is because there are aspects of their lives they're trying to run away from. Jonathan Hoffenberg, social worker at the Parent Centre

Parents are urged to have an honest and open relationship with their children. Parents who take a non-judgmental approach will have the best defence against child drug use.

Teens naturally are secretive and pushing boundaries. This is all conducive to risky behaviour. But chances are parents will not see their kids high. They will see them in withdrawal and they may be paranoid, irritable, impatient and not sleeping well. Jonathan Hoffenberg, social worker at the Parent Centre

Scroll up for the full conversation.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Is my child on drugs? Here are the signs to look out for