Is my child on drugs? Here are the signs to look out for
Do you think you’d know if your child, grandchild, student in your class or at church was on drugs?
Worrying statistics show that the scourge of drugs has got its grip on our kids and it’s more than just the illicit joint that many of us may have tried in our teen years.
According to social workers, about 56% of people who present in recovery were introduced to dagga first.
Within schools, about one in three children have had exposure to dagga and alcohol.
As a parent, it can be incredibly frustrating figuring out how to deal with this, especially when you have a child that refuses to open up.
Jonathan Hoffenberg, a social worker at the Parent Centre says the root of addiction is often based on the stress and dysfunction faced by society.
Post Covid-19, there's been a rise in teenager depression and suicide.
This has resulted in youth seeking an escape route through substance abuse.
It's still a small percentage of our population that becomes addicted to substances. The vast majority of teens and young adults experiment with drugs. They come into contact with it, try it and move on. That's because if you have an okay life, you don't necessarily need the drugs. The most common reason why people use drugs is because there are aspects of their lives they're trying to run away from.Jonathan Hoffenberg, social worker at the Parent Centre
Parents are urged to have an honest and open relationship with their children. Parents who take a non-judgmental approach will have the best defence against child drug use.
Teens naturally are secretive and pushing boundaries. This is all conducive to risky behaviour. But chances are parents will not see their kids high. They will see them in withdrawal and they may be paranoid, irritable, impatient and not sleeping well.Jonathan Hoffenberg, social worker at the Parent Centre
Scroll up for the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Is my child on drugs? Here are the signs to look out for
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/black_child_with_cell_phone.html
More from Local
From fraud to recovery: how one woman found her freedom in prison
Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by recovering heroin addict, life coach and author Nikki Munitz to talk about her memoir Fraud: How prison set me free.Read More
Help Joburg Zoo's herbivores by donating tree trimmings and reduce green waste
Everyone deserves a treat every now and then, even our furry friends and gentle giants at the Johannesburg Zoo.Read More
WC floods: Is our insurance industry about to experience a second kind of flood?
While it’s early days in the assessment of damage caused by the floods, thousands will be submitting claims to their insurers.Read More
Running an SOE: 'Citizens must play our part even if it means risking our lives'
Eskom is still looking for a new CEO, but not everyone can take on the responsibility of leading a major state-owned enterprise.Read More
Former SAA chair Dudu Myeni granted bail in fraud & corruption matter
Myeni handed herself over for arrest on Friday morning, alongside former Bosasa director, Trevor Mathenjwa.Read More
Think twice before throwing out that old device! SA's e-waste on steep incline
Meet E-Waste Recycling Authority, the everyday hero helping to lessen e-waste.Read More
Fatal electrocution of 4 children could have been avoided - Community Activist
Four children were electrocuted in the Klipfontein Mission informal settlement this week after the devastating storms.Read More
‘I just closed my eyes and accepted my fate’ - Golden Arrow Bus crash survivor
On Monday morning a Golden Arrow Bus tragically crashed. Now one survivor is setting the record straight.Read More
'The state of Gauteng's water infrastructure is criminal': WaterCAN
Water and sanitation are essential to our lives, but the state of Gauteng's water leaves much to be desired.Read More