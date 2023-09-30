From fraud to recovery: how one woman found her freedom in prison





Author Nikki Munitz Photo: courtesy of NB Publishers

After matriculating from a top private Jewish school in Joburg, Nikki Munitz found herself in the clutches of heroin addiction.

She was sent to the notorious Noupoort Rehab centre in the remote Northern Cape where she met Jake, the handsome son of a wealthy Afrikaans family.

Lured by the illusion of her ‘happy-ever-after’, she married him - but the façade of her new family didn’t last.

Times were tight and so Nikki got a job at a law firm where she started siphoning money from trust accounts.

But by the time her R2,5 million fraud was discovered, she’d been clean and sober for five years.

Eventually though she was found guilty on 37 counts of fraud and sent to prison.

Munitz has just released her memoir Fraud, How Prison Set Me Free, published by Melinda Ferguson Books.

When I got introduced to drugs, I felt like I'd come home. I'd experienced it all...alcohol, cocaine, marijuana and ecstacy. But heroine was the cherry on the cake. Nikki Munitz, author of Fraud: How Prison Set Me Free

It was this ultimate euphoria and peace. I felt like I was chilling on a beach somewhere and all my problems disappeared. You get physically hooked on it quite quickly and within two weeks, you have your first withdrawal. It's like a really bad flu, with aches, body pains, fever and you're throwing up. It's like you want to run away from your body and when you detox, it gets progressively worse. Nikki Munitz, author of Fraud: How Prison Set Me Free

Munitz will be clean for 15 years in December, but still vividly remembers the euphoria of taking drugs.

I have to consciously remind myself that there was a detox, I can describe it but I'm not in touch with the feelings. But the euphoria I can feel like it was yesterday. Nikki Munitz, author of Fraud: How Prison Set Me Free

After being kicked out of upmarket rehab centre, her desperate mother sent her packing to the 'boot camp' of Noupoort Rehab centre.

Speaking to others [male patients] was no-no. And so when I start speaking to my ex-husband, my punishment was to sit up every night after 11pm and use a toothbrush to polish the tiles in the girls dormitory late at night. There was one woman handcuffed to her bed. Nikki Munitz, author of Fraud: How Prison Set Me Free

Munitz started speaking up about the abuse she'd witnessed and was asked to leave the facility. Jake had relapsed a few times and years later, after he became a pastor, the couple got married.

Finally finding someone who could bring her the joy and peace she so desperately craved, Munitz thought marriage would be her fairy-tale ending.

But that was far from the reality and she was subjected to years of physical abuse.

Munitz said calling herself a fraud is a reminder of her constant internal struggles.

In the literal sense, the name of book is a reference to the fraud she'd committed at her law firm before she became clean.

But below the surface, it reflects the way she experienced her life.

What I showed to the world and what I felt on the inside was so drastically different. Getting clean was the easy part. I had really turned my life around and on the inside I didn't feel what I showed to the world. I kept everyone at arm's length. And when I went to prison, that's when I did a self esteem course which started my journey of developing a relationship with myself and where I could live authentically as myself. Nikki Munitz, author of Fraud: How Prison Set Me Free

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : From fraud to recovery: how one woman found her freedom in prison