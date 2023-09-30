Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
From fraud to recovery: how one woman found her freedom in prison Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by recovering heroin addict, life coach and author Nikki Munitz to talk about her memoir Fraud:... 30 September 2023 11:02 AM
Is my child on drugs? Here are the signs to look out for Each Saturday morning at 0740 on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, caree... 30 September 2023 10:43 AM
Help Joburg Zoo's herbivores by donating tree trimmings and reduce green waste Everyone deserves a treat every now and then, even our furry friends and gentle giants at the Johannesburg Zoo. 29 September 2023 5:41 PM
Eswatini's, Africa's last absolute monarchy, election 'won't change anything' Today (Friday), voters queued to cast their votes in parliamentary elections. 29 September 2023 3:56 PM
BRICS Parliamentary Forum 'shambolic' and 'national embarrassment' - DA The DA said the gathering of lawmakers was marred by 'ANC incompetence', saying it called into question South Africa's credibility... 29 September 2023 8:22 AM
South Africa's Water Crisis and Climate Change Challenges Dr. Jennifer Molwantwa Shares Insights on Water Security and Climate Resilience Efforts by the Water Research Commission in South... 28 September 2023 12:43 PM
Running an SOE: 'I don't think it works, we need to go back to normal' – CEO Pavlo Phitidis (CEO of Aurik Business Accelerator) shares his thoughts on remote working practices post-covid. 29 September 2023 8:42 AM
Remote working: 'I don't think it works, we need to go back to normal' – CEO Pavlo Phitidis (CEO of Aurik Business Accelerator) shares his thoughts on remote working practices post-covid. 29 September 2023 8:42 AM
Two-pot retirement system is coming: How to make it work for YOU Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show. 28 September 2023 9:46 PM
Have a craving? Head over to the Halaal Goods Market in JHB this weekend Founder of Fehmz Mocktails and the Halaal Goods Market, Fehmz Jordan chats to us on what to expect from the Halaal Goods Market wh... 30 September 2023 12:34 PM
How to nip hayfever in the bud this Spring The FDA says a popular nasal decongestant doesn't actually relieve congestion. Resident GP and the CEO of Proactive Health Solutio... 30 September 2023 11:41 AM
[WATCH]: What kind of traveler are you? Travel with friends or alone? According to one user, she prefers to travel alone rather than deal with friends and family. 29 September 2023 3:46 PM
'That's what we wanted to achieve': Sundowns' captain on 32 undefeated games That is 32 consecutive undefeated games for Mamelodi Sundowns! 29 September 2023 12:35 PM
John Dobson says online hate directed at Manie Libbok is unnecessary "A fly-half doesn't have to kick." 29 September 2023 10:27 AM
Jessica Hawkins becomes the first female to drive a modern F1 car in five years A big win for women in motorsport! 28 September 2023 11:55 AM
Dog wins 'America's Got Talent' for the first time in over 10 years Pooch Hurricane and owner Adrian Stocia won 'AGT's' 18th season. 29 September 2023 10:20 AM
7de Laan actor David Rees back in ICU after quadruple heart surgery Rees' spokesperson, Corlia Strauss, says the actor is "bravely battling on in ICU". 29 September 2023 7:58 AM
Hollywood writers strike comes to an end after 5 months The Writers Guild agreed to a deal, putting an end to the 148-day strike. 28 September 2023 1:18 PM
Tributes pour in for Sir Michael Gambon, aka Dumbledore in 'Harry Potter' The Irish-British actor passed away on 27 September at the age of 82 from pneumonia. 29 September 2023 10:17 AM
[WATCH]: Irish judge accused of racism for skipping, denying black girl a medal There have been mixed reactions to the video accusing the judge of racism towards the gymnast. 28 September 2023 12:25 PM
Six youngsters take 32 countries to court over climate change damage Six young people between the ages of 11 and 24 are taking more than 30 countries to court for the effects of climate change. 28 September 2023 11:10 AM
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
MANDY WIENER: Swifties, political Tinder, and getting young people to vote Taylor Swift recently – with a mere statement – got 35,000 Swifties to register to vote. We need something like that to happen her... 28 September 2023 6:29 AM
[WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to? A series of rather highbrow Investec ads rest on a great concept but the execution seems to fly in the face of common sense, says... 27 September 2023 8:44 PM
WATCH: Spot the Cruise action movies in Sixty60's new savings campaign Checkers Sixty60 is offering unlimited monthly deliveries with its new Xtra Savings Plus deal. 26 September 2023 8:55 PM
From fraud to recovery: how one woman found her freedom in prison

30 September 2023 11:02 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Drug addiction
drug rehabilitation
addiction recovery

Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by recovering heroin addict, life coach and author Nikki Munitz to talk about her memoir Fraud: How prison set me free.
Author Nikki Munitz Photo: courtesy of NB Publishers
Author Nikki Munitz Photo: courtesy of NB Publishers

After matriculating from a top private Jewish school in Joburg, Nikki Munitz found herself in the clutches of heroin addiction.

She was sent to the notorious Noupoort Rehab centre in the remote Northern Cape where she met Jake, the handsome son of a wealthy Afrikaans family.

Lured by the illusion of her ‘happy-ever-after’, she married him - but the façade of her new family didn’t last.

Times were tight and so Nikki got a job at a law firm where she started siphoning money from trust accounts.

But by the time her R2,5 million fraud was discovered, she’d been clean and sober for five years.

Eventually though she was found guilty on 37 counts of fraud and sent to prison.

Munitz has just released her memoir Fraud, How Prison Set Me Free, published by Melinda Ferguson Books.

When I got introduced to drugs, I felt like I'd come home. I'd experienced it all...alcohol, cocaine, marijuana and ecstacy. But heroine was the cherry on the cake.

Nikki Munitz, author of Fraud: How Prison Set Me Free

It was this ultimate euphoria and peace. I felt like I was chilling on a beach somewhere and all my problems disappeared. You get physically hooked on it quite quickly and within two weeks, you have your first withdrawal. It's like a really bad flu, with aches, body pains, fever and you're throwing up. It's like you want to run away from your body and when you detox, it gets progressively worse.

Nikki Munitz, author of Fraud: How Prison Set Me Free

Munitz will be clean for 15 years in December, but still vividly remembers the euphoria of taking drugs.

I have to consciously remind myself that there was a detox, I can describe it but I'm not in touch with the feelings. But the euphoria I can feel like it was yesterday.

Nikki Munitz, author of Fraud: How Prison Set Me Free

After being kicked out of upmarket rehab centre, her desperate mother sent her packing to the 'boot camp' of Noupoort Rehab centre.

Speaking to others [male patients] was no-no. And so when I start speaking to my ex-husband, my punishment was to sit up every night after 11pm and use a toothbrush to polish the tiles in the girls dormitory late at night. There was one woman handcuffed to her bed.

Nikki Munitz, author of Fraud: How Prison Set Me Free

Munitz started speaking up about the abuse she'd witnessed and was asked to leave the facility. Jake had relapsed a few times and years later, after he became a pastor, the couple got married.

Finally finding someone who could bring her the joy and peace she so desperately craved, Munitz thought marriage would be her fairy-tale ending.

But that was far from the reality and she was subjected to years of physical abuse.

Munitz said calling herself a fraud is a reminder of her constant internal struggles.

In the literal sense, the name of book is a reference to the fraud she'd committed at her law firm before she became clean.

But below the surface, it reflects the way she experienced her life.

What I showed to the world and what I felt on the inside was so drastically different. Getting clean was the easy part. I had really turned my life around and on the inside I didn't feel what I showed to the world. I kept everyone at arm's length. And when I went to prison, that's when I did a self esteem course which started my journey of developing a relationship with myself and where I could live authentically as myself.

Nikki Munitz, author of Fraud: How Prison Set Me Free

Scroll up for the full conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : From fraud to recovery: how one woman found her freedom in prison




