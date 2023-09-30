Have a craving? Head over to the Halaal Goods Market in JHB this weekend





Johannesburg based foodie Fehmz Jordan is famous for whipping up mouth-watering savoury and sweet dishes on Instagram and Tiktok.

Fehmz has amassed millions of followers with her energetic, fun and humourous kitchen exploits and of course her easy to follow recipes.

But when she's not in front of camera, the culinary sensation is building her food empire and has a successful mocktail business called Fehmz Mocktails.

She's also the creator and founder of the popular Halaal Goods Market, taking place in Joburg from the 30 September to 1 October at the Fox Junction Event Venue in Ferreirasdorp.

The market showcases the best in homegrown halal food and services and is an alcohol-free event.

Because Muslims don't drink, I wanted to develop a product that was an alternative to the cocktail. In the same way, in my foodie journey, I lamented that we didn't have enough halal food options. So that's how I came up with the Halaal Goods Market. Fehmz Jordan, and Founder of Halaal Goods Market

Jordan envisaged a beautifully curated market with different kinds of halal food.

This year, there will be over 70 small businesses and makers of food and drink to clothing, jewellery and art.

For entertainment, visitors can enjoy a comedy show with the Goliath family, arcade games and Foosball and Live Art drawings.

We thought about how we can take this market and push the envelope to assist small businesses. All the food places that come to us are small businesses that are developing their own flavours. We have someone launching Swahili food, who spent a few weeks in Kenya to learn how to make it. We have someone bringing home made Korean food to the market. Fehmz Jordan, and Founder of Halaal Goods Market

Then we have people experimenting with burgers. There's a huge burger called 'the Undertaker'. We have someone with fried ice-cream and someone doing soft-serve and mixing it with cereals. People are taking flavours and taking it to the next level. Fehmz Jordan, and Founder of Halaal Goods Market

Entrance to the event costs R30 at the door and includes access to the comedy show.

Tickets are on sale online for R20.