Retirement annuity vs investment property. Which one is better?

Streaming issues? Report here
siyabonga-show-cardpng siyabonga-show-cardpng
Siyaxoxa ku702 with Siyabonga Motha
21:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of 702
See full line-up
Siyaxoxa ku702 with Siyabonga Motha
21:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Giving hope to abandoned babies and teens A Johannesburg NGO called Hotel Hope NGO aims aims to improve the lives of abandoned children in need. 1 October 2023 1:04 PM
'I just wanted to die' - How one man made his way out of manic depression Amy MacIver chats to author Keegan O’Connell,who hopes to change the narrative around mental health with his book 'A Combustible L... 1 October 2023 11:43 AM
A chicken and egg situation: Avian flu hits SA hard Chairman of the Poultry Group of the South African Veterinary Association, Dr. Wilhelm Maré, chats about the latest bout of avian... 1 October 2023 9:27 AM
View all Local
Eswatini's, Africa's last absolute monarchy, election 'won't change anything' Today (Friday), voters queued to cast their votes in parliamentary elections. 29 September 2023 3:56 PM
BRICS Parliamentary Forum 'shambolic' and 'national embarrassment' - DA The DA said the gathering of lawmakers was marred by 'ANC incompetence', saying it called into question South Africa's credibility... 29 September 2023 8:22 AM
South Africa's Water Crisis and Climate Change Challenges Dr. Jennifer Molwantwa Shares Insights on Water Security and Climate Resilience Efforts by the Water Research Commission in South... 28 September 2023 12:43 PM
View all Politics
Running an SOE: 'Citizens must play our part even if it means risking our lives' Eskom is still looking for a new CEO, but not everyone can take on the responsibility of leading a major state-owned enterprise. 29 September 2023 1:25 PM
Remote working: 'I don’t think it works, we need to go back to normal' – CEO Pavlo Phitidis (CEO of Aurik Business Accelerator) shares his thoughts on remote working practices post-covid. 29 September 2023 8:42 AM
Two-pot retirement system is coming: How to make it work for YOU Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show. 28 September 2023 9:46 PM
View all Business
What is body neutrality? Resident clinical psychologist Dr Khosi Jiyane chats about the concept of body neutrality. 1 October 2023 1:44 PM
Level up your online dating game with improved writing Amy MacIver chats to Life Righting facilitators Giles Griffen and Tara Rose about creating the perfect online writing profile. 1 October 2023 1:03 PM
'Ew, what's that smell?' Get a step ahead of your smelly feet problems Dr Nelfrie Kemp from the Podiatry Association of SA chats about feet hygiene. 1 October 2023 8:16 AM
View all Lifestyle
‘That’s what we wanted to achieve’: Sundowns' captain on 32 undefeated games That is 32 consecutive undefeated games for Mamelodi Sundowns! 29 September 2023 12:35 PM
Jessica Hawkins becomes the first female to drive a modern F1 car in five years A big win for women in motorsport! 28 September 2023 11:55 AM
‘What have I done to football that it's doing this to me?’ - Mpho Makola Former Polokwane City midfielder, Mpho Makola touches on the ups and downs of his football career. 28 September 2023 10:46 AM
View all Sport
Dog wins ‘America’s Got Talent’ for the first time in over 10 years Pooch Hurricane and owner Adrian Stocia won 'AGT's' 18th season. 29 September 2023 10:20 AM
7de Laan actor David Rees back in ICU after quadruple heart surgery Rees' spokesperson, Corlia Strauss, says the actor is "bravely battling on in ICU". 29 September 2023 7:58 AM
Hollywood writers strike comes to an end after 5 months The Writers Guild agreed to a deal, putting an end to the 148-day strike. 28 September 2023 1:18 PM
View all Entertainment
Tributes pour in for Sir Michael Gambon, aka Dumbledore in ‘Harry Potter’ The Irish-British actor passed away on 27 September at the age of 82 from pneumonia. 29 September 2023 10:17 AM
[WATCH]: Irish judge accused of racism for skipping, denying black girl a medal There have been mixed reactions to the video accusing the judge of racism towards the gymnast. 28 September 2023 12:25 PM
Six youngsters take 32 countries to court over climate change damage Six young people between the ages of 11 and 24 are taking more than 30 countries to court for the effects of climate change. 28 September 2023 11:10 AM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Swifties, political Tinder, and getting young people to vote Taylor Swift recently – with a mere statement – got 35,000 Swifties to register to vote. We need something like that to happen her... 28 September 2023 6:29 AM
[WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to? A series of rather highbrow Investec ads rest on a great concept but the execution seems to fly in the face of common sense, says... 27 September 2023 8:44 PM
WATCH: Spot the Cruise action movies in Sixty60's new savings campaign Checkers Sixty60 is offering unlimited monthly deliveries with its new Xtra Savings Plus deal. 26 September 2023 8:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Retirement annuity vs investment property. Which one is better?

1 October 2023 8:57 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
retirement annuity
investment property
tax deductable

Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on whether it is advisable to buy a monthly retirement annuity for 20 years or use the monthly premium towards buying and paying off a property rental in order to live off the proceeds in retirement?
© adiruch/123rf.com
© adiruch/123rf.com

We all worry about our retirement and whether we'll have enough money in the pot to enjoy our golden years.

A common question asked is whether it's best to invest in a property or save money in a retirement annuity.

If you're shopping around for the best retirement option, you'll have to carefully explore the pros and cons.

Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse says it's not an easy choice to make, as there are several variables at play.

There's no silver bullet. It's not just about retirement annuity, property, unit trusts or shares. It's probably a combination of all of them to build enough money down the road to live off the fruits and be financially free.

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

Retirement annuity is an attractive vehicle as it comes with a range of tax incentives.

It appeals to people with a higher marginal rate of tax.

Someone at the top-end of the tax bracket will directly get a refund every year equivalent to the percentage they're paying in tax.

If put R1 down towards a retirement annuity every year, the receiver will give me 45c back if that's my top marginal rate. So I'm getting a R1 investment, at a 45c discount.

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

With property annuity, you would need to find a property that is attractive enough to bring in rent to cover the bond.

The rental costs are offset against the insurance and maintenance cost of the property.

The net rental is added back to taxable earnings.

It has a downside in that the rental is always going to be taxable. But if you ensure the deductions and the rent is even every year, essentially you're not attracting tax, you're putting money into the bond and the property itself and the tenant is paying it off. But it comes with a hassle factor...you've got to collect rent and get tenants that look after the property. What about maintenance ?

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

When you sell one day there's a high capital gains tax you need to pay out. It's not that easy. A lot of people have had success with this but a lot of people have been left pretty disillusioned.

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

Scroll up for the full conversation.




1 October 2023 8:57 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
retirement annuity
investment property
tax deductable

More from Local

Photo: Unsplash/Aditya Romansa

Giving hope to abandoned babies and teens

1 October 2023 1:04 PM

A Johannesburg NGO called Hotel Hope NGO aims aims to improve the lives of abandoned children in need.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A man suffering from depression. Photo: Supplied

'I just wanted to die' - How one man made his way out of manic depression

1 October 2023 11:43 AM

Amy MacIver chats to author Keegan O’Connell,who hopes to change the narrative around mental health with his book 'A Combustible Life'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © David Tadevosian /123rf.com

A chicken and egg situation: Avian flu hits SA hard

1 October 2023 9:27 AM

Chairman of the Poultry Group of the South African Veterinary Association, Dr. Wilhelm Maré, chats about the latest bout of avian flu in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Author Nikki Munitz Photo: courtesy of NB Publishers

From fraud to recovery: how one woman found her freedom in prison

30 September 2023 11:02 AM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by recovering heroin addict, life coach and author Nikki Munitz to talk about her memoir Fraud: How prison set me free.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: 123rf.com

Is my child on drugs? Here are the signs to look out for

30 September 2023 10:43 AM

Each Saturday morning at 0740 on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, career, home - it's all about practicing healthy habits to attain better physical and mental health outcomes. Sara-Jayne speaks to Jonathan Hoffenberg, a social worker and Parent, Community, Empowerment, and Support Manager at the Parent Centre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Johannesburg Zoo

Help Joburg Zoo's herbivores by donating tree trimmings and reduce green waste

29 September 2023 5:41 PM

Everyone deserves a treat every now and then, even our furry friends and gentle giants at the Johannesburg Zoo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Homes in Sandvlei were flooded when the Eersterivier burst its banks, after an unseasonal September spring storm devastated parts of the Western Cape. Picture: Ashraf Hendricks/GroundUp

WC floods: Is our insurance industry about to experience a second kind of flood?

29 September 2023 5:07 PM

While it’s early days in the assessment of damage caused by the floods, thousands will be submitting claims to their insurers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bongumusa Makhathini, SABC board chairperson at the commission of inquiry into editorial independence on 5 August 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

Running an SOE: 'Citizens must play our part even if it means risking our lives'

29 September 2023 1:25 PM

Eskom is still looking for a new CEO, but not everyone can take on the responsibility of leading a major state-owned enterprise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni testifying in her delinquency case at the High Court in Pretoria on 20 February 2020. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

Former SAA chair Dudu Myeni granted bail in fraud & corruption matter

29 September 2023 1:21 PM

Myeni handed herself over for arrest on Friday morning, alongside former Bosasa director, Trevor Mathenjwa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

E-waste / Pixabay: 19661338

Think twice before throwing out that old device! SA's e-waste on steep incline

29 September 2023 11:03 AM

Meet E-Waste Recycling Authority, the everyday hero helping to lessen e-waste.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Woman delivers INSTANT justice and hits robber with her car

Local

BRICS Parliamentary Forum 'shambolic' and 'national embarrassment' - DA

Politics

‘I just closed my eyes and accepted my fate’ - Golden Arrow Bus crash survivor

Local

EWN Highlights

WC ANC withdraws from EFF-led protest over CoCT taxi impoundments

1 October 2023 5:47 PM

'We're turning the corner in generation capacity', says Ramokgopa

1 October 2023 3:02 PM

Rea Vaya resumes operations following labour dispute

1 October 2023 2:46 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA