A chicken and egg situation: Avian flu hits SA hard
South Africa is facing a possible chicken and egg shortage, as a severe strain of avian flu grips the poultry industry.
There are currently two sub-types of avian flu outbreaks, namely H5N1 and H7N6.
H5N1 is mainly affecting poultry in the Western Cape and KwaZulu Natal, mostly in wild birds, and has not entered poultry units.
There is more concern over the spread of the H7N6, which was initially picked up in a small scale farm in Mpumalanga and has spread to the Gauteng, Free State, Limpopo and North West provinces.
It's catastrophic...we're currently looking at 8.5million egg laying birds, which is about a third to a quarter of the sector. With about a third to a quarter of the total egg laying production out of action, we're going to feel it in the supermarkets.Dr. Wilhelm Maré, chairman of the Poultry Group of the South African Veterinary Association
In terms of broiler breeders, we're currently looking at 2.5 million affected birds, a quarter of the total in the industry. These birds give us chicken meat in the supermarkets so it's also going to be under pressure. We're also looking at the 200,000 layer breeders.Dr. Wilhelm Maré, chairman of the Poultry Group of the South African Veterinary Association
This is the biggest concern because its two-thirds of the total industry and that takes a long time to replace. It tells me we're going to have problems with this situation for quite a while.Dr. Wilhelm Maré, chairman of the Poultry Group of the South African Veterinary Association
Scroll up for the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_127978504_indoors-chicken-farm-chicken-feeding.html?vti=o9a2tov3n0mppks3wb-1-1
More from Local
Giving hope to abandoned babies and teens
A Johannesburg NGO called Hotel Hope NGO aims aims to improve the lives of abandoned children in need.Read More
'I just wanted to die' - How one man made his way out of manic depression
Amy MacIver chats to author Keegan O’Connell,who hopes to change the narrative around mental health with his book 'A Combustible Life'.Read More
Retirement annuity vs investment property. Which one is better?
Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on whether it is advisable to buy a monthly retirement annuity for 20 years or use the monthly premium towards buying and paying off a property rental in order to live off the proceeds in retirement?Read More
From fraud to recovery: how one woman found her freedom in prison
Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by recovering heroin addict, life coach and author Nikki Munitz to talk about her memoir Fraud: How prison set me free.Read More
Is my child on drugs? Here are the signs to look out for
Each Saturday morning at 0740 on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, career, home - it's all about practicing healthy habits to attain better physical and mental health outcomes. Sara-Jayne speaks to Jonathan Hoffenberg, a social worker and Parent, Community, Empowerment, and Support Manager at the Parent Centre.Read More
Help Joburg Zoo's herbivores by donating tree trimmings and reduce green waste
Everyone deserves a treat every now and then, even our furry friends and gentle giants at the Johannesburg Zoo.Read More
WC floods: Is our insurance industry about to experience a second kind of flood?
While it’s early days in the assessment of damage caused by the floods, thousands will be submitting claims to their insurers.Read More
Running an SOE: 'Citizens must play our part even if it means risking our lives'
Eskom is still looking for a new CEO, but not everyone can take on the responsibility of leading a major state-owned enterprise.Read More
Former SAA chair Dudu Myeni granted bail in fraud & corruption matter
Myeni handed herself over for arrest on Friday morning, alongside former Bosasa director, Trevor Mathenjwa.Read More