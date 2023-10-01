A chicken and egg situation: Avian flu hits SA hard





Image: © David Tadevosian /123rf.com

South Africa is facing a possible chicken and egg shortage, as a severe strain of avian flu grips the poultry industry.

There are currently two sub-types of avian flu outbreaks, namely H5N1 and H7N6.

H5N1 is mainly affecting poultry in the Western Cape and KwaZulu Natal, mostly in wild birds, and has not entered poultry units.

There is more concern over the spread of the H7N6, which was initially picked up in a small scale farm in Mpumalanga and has spread to the Gauteng, Free State, Limpopo and North West provinces.

It's catastrophic...we're currently looking at 8.5million egg laying birds, which is about a third to a quarter of the sector. With about a third to a quarter of the total egg laying production out of action, we're going to feel it in the supermarkets. Dr. Wilhelm Maré, chairman of the Poultry Group of the South African Veterinary Association

In terms of broiler breeders, we're currently looking at 2.5 million affected birds, a quarter of the total in the industry. These birds give us chicken meat in the supermarkets so it's also going to be under pressure. We're also looking at the 200,000 layer breeders. Dr. Wilhelm Maré, chairman of the Poultry Group of the South African Veterinary Association

This is the biggest concern because its two-thirds of the total industry and that takes a long time to replace. It tells me we're going to have problems with this situation for quite a while. Dr. Wilhelm Maré, chairman of the Poultry Group of the South African Veterinary Association

