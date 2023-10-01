'I just wanted to die' - How one man made his way out of manic depression





A man suffering from depression. Photo: Supplied

Keegan O’Connell once found himself sitting in a car outside a hardware store to pluck up the courage to buy a hosepipe so he could gas himself in his garage.

It's been a long road but O'Connell made his way out of a dark tunnel, which he's documented in a book 'A Combustible Life. My Ongoing Struggles with Manic Depression'.

Through his words, he hopes to shed light on the often misunderstood world of mental health.

To mark the start of Mental Health Awareness month, O’Connell hopes to change the narrative around mental health with his book and an initiative to raise funds for those who do not have access to the necessary care.

He plans to use this month to assist organisations and institutions that can benefit from donations.

In January 2024, he hopes to run 31 marathons in 31 days to support his endevours.

It [depression] started when I was 19 and it took many years to wind the clock back and realise it actually set in when I was ten years old. Between those years, it presented itself on rare occasions. When I was 19, it hit me really hard and that's when I realised depression was a real thing. Prior to that, I didn't pay it much attention. Keegan O’Connell, author and mental heath advocate

O’Connell said his rock-bottom moment occurred after a breakup while living in Cape Town.

He started seeing a psychiatrist who changed his medication that had been prescribed by his GP.

Within a matter of weeks, O’Connell experienced suicidal thoughts and had to be admitted to a psychiatric unit.

The world starting falling out under me. I was at a point where I just wanted to die...I wanted to get rid of the pain I was experiencing. I was sitting one day in the parking lot around the corner of my flat and I was trying pluck up the courage to buy a hose pipe to take my own life. It was the lowest point I've ever felt in my 38 years. Keegan O’Connell, author and mental heath advocate

O’Connell started clawing his way back up over a period of 14 months.

He returned to his home city of Durban and things started falling into place when he took a new job.

It was at another low point during Covid-19 pandemic that O'Connell struggled with his business and also lost his father.

He started journaling to get his way out of a "deep dark place" and used writing as a cathartic experience.

Later on he realised it could be turned into a book that could help other people and break the stigma around depression.

Personally I've been subject to a stigma, which I think we also impose on ourselves. I was always incredibly embarrassed about it. I thought it was time to tell people at large and liberate myself from the stigma and be able to reach others. Keegan O’Connell, author and mental heath advocate

