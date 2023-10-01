Giving hope to abandoned babies and teens





Photo: Unsplash/Aditya Romansa

Child abandonment is a huge socio-economic problem in South Africa, with young, impoverished mothers seeing no way out of a desperate situation.

Organisations working to combat this estimate that over 10 000 babies are abandoned in South Africa every year.

A Johannesburg NGO called Hotel Hope NGO aims, founded in 2008, aims to improve the lives of children in need.

The NGO offers care and shelter for babies who are abandoned and orphaned and helps teenagers in crisis, such as pregnant teens, to give them the best support possible.

The organisation also runs a social enterprise that raises funds for the programmes they run.

We run five homes with staff who look after the children and properties. We've had 184 children cared for and over 140 adoptions. Many children who come to us have been adopted nationally and internationally. Sihle Mooi, CEO of Hotel Hope NGO

42 children are currently residing in their homes.

The organisation also runs a montesouri pre-school.

We pride ourselves in running a family-style home where the children are loved and cherished. It's not just about feeding and clothing them, its about giving them individual attention so they can flourish. Sihle Mooi, CEO of Hotel Hope NGO

