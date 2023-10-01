Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WC ANC withdraws from EFF-led protest over CoCT taxi impoundments ANC provincial spokesperson Muhammad Khalid Sayed said the party is unhappy with the EFF labelling the march as a shutdown, saying... 1 October 2023 3:47 PM
Giving hope to abandoned babies and teens A Johannesburg NGO called Hotel Hope NGO aims aims to improve the lives of abandoned children in need. 1 October 2023 1:04 PM
'I just wanted to die' - How one man made his way out of manic depression Amy MacIver chats to author Keegan O’Connell,who hopes to change the narrative around mental health with his book 'A Combustible L... 1 October 2023 11:43 AM
View all Local
Eswatini's, Africa's last absolute monarchy, election 'won't change anything' Today (Friday), voters queued to cast their votes in parliamentary elections. 29 September 2023 3:56 PM
BRICS Parliamentary Forum 'shambolic' and 'national embarrassment' - DA The DA said the gathering of lawmakers was marred by 'ANC incompetence', saying it called into question South Africa's credibility... 29 September 2023 8:22 AM
South Africa's Water Crisis and Climate Change Challenges Dr. Jennifer Molwantwa Shares Insights on Water Security and Climate Resilience Efforts by the Water Research Commission in South... 28 September 2023 12:43 PM
View all Politics
Transnet in trouble: 'Something has to be done' - Pravin Gordhan Something has to be done on the rail side, says Minister of Public Enterprise Pravin Gordhan. 2 October 2023 8:51 AM
Running an SOE: 'Citizens must play our part even if it means risking our lives' Eskom is still looking for a new CEO, but not everyone can take on the responsibility of leading a major state-owned enterprise. 29 September 2023 1:25 PM
Remote working: 'I don’t think it works, we need to go back to normal' – CEO Pavlo Phitidis (CEO of Aurik Business Accelerator) shares his thoughts on remote working practices post-covid. 29 September 2023 8:42 AM
View all Business
What is body neutrality? Resident clinical psychologist Dr Khosi Jiyane chats about the concept of body neutrality. 1 October 2023 1:44 PM
Level up your online dating game with improved writing Amy MacIver chats to Life Righting facilitators Giles Griffen and Tara Rose about creating the perfect online writing profile. 1 October 2023 1:03 PM
'Ew, what's that smell?' Get a step ahead of your smelly feet problems Dr Nelfrie Kemp from the Podiatry Association of SA chats about feet hygiene. 1 October 2023 8:16 AM
View all Lifestyle
Australia beats Portugal 34-14. May miss out on quarter-final for 1st time EVER Australia faces an anxious wait before knowing if they will miss out on the quarter-finals for the first time in RWC history. 2 October 2023 9:15 AM
Siya Kolisi: A psychologist analyses the rugby star’s life to extract lessons Siya Kolisi’s story highlights the power of resilience - the ability to bounce back from adversity, trauma, or setbacks. 2 October 2023 8:20 AM
2023 Rugby World Cup: South Africa beats Tonga (49-18), scoring bonus-point win South Africa ended its Pool B campaign with a bonus-point 49-18 victory over Tonga on Sunday (1 October). 2 October 2023 8:09 AM
View all Sport
Dog wins ‘America’s Got Talent’ for the first time in over 10 years Pooch Hurricane and owner Adrian Stocia won 'AGT's' 18th season. 29 September 2023 10:20 AM
7de Laan actor David Rees back in ICU after quadruple heart surgery Rees' spokesperson, Corlia Strauss, says the actor is "bravely battling on in ICU". 29 September 2023 7:58 AM
Hollywood writers strike comes to an end after 5 months The Writers Guild agreed to a deal, putting an end to the 148-day strike. 28 September 2023 1:18 PM
View all Entertainment
Tributes pour in for Sir Michael Gambon, aka Dumbledore in ‘Harry Potter’ The Irish-British actor passed away on 27 September at the age of 82 from pneumonia. 29 September 2023 10:17 AM
[WATCH]: Irish judge accused of racism for skipping, denying black girl a medal There have been mixed reactions to the video accusing the judge of racism towards the gymnast. 28 September 2023 12:25 PM
Six youngsters take 32 countries to court over climate change damage Six young people between the ages of 11 and 24 are taking more than 30 countries to court for the effects of climate change. 28 September 2023 11:10 AM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Swifties, political Tinder, and getting young people to vote Taylor Swift recently – with a mere statement – got 35,000 Swifties to register to vote. We need something like that to happen her... 28 September 2023 6:29 AM
[WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to? A series of rather highbrow Investec ads rest on a great concept but the execution seems to fly in the face of common sense, says... 27 September 2023 8:44 PM
WATCH: Spot the Cruise action movies in Sixty60's new savings campaign Checkers Sixty60 is offering unlimited monthly deliveries with its new Xtra Savings Plus deal. 26 September 2023 8:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

WC ANC withdraws from EFF-led protest over CoCT taxi impoundments

1 October 2023 3:47 PM
by Alpha Ramushwana
Tags:
City of Cape Town
EFF Western Cape
Western Cape ANC
taxi impounding
#Protest

ANC provincial spokesperson Muhammad Khalid Sayed said the party is unhappy with the EFF labelling the march as a shutdown, saying they only support a peaceful resolution to taxi industry disputes in the city.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape has withdrawn from the planned march against the impoundment of taxis by the city of Cape Town.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is set to lead a multi-party march in the mother city on Monday, calling for the release of impounded taxis.

In August, the metro seized dozens of unroadworthy mini-bus vehicles and others that were operating with invalid documentation.

ANC provincial spokesperson Muhammad Khalid Sayed said the party is unhappy with the EFF labelling the march as a shutdown.

“It was always our position that this was a multi-party march against the unlawful impoundment of taxis. It was never intended to be a shutdown led by one political party. The mixed messages emanating as late as this [Sunday] morning in the media have convinced us that it would be unwise to participate.”

He said the ANC only supports a peaceful resolution to taxi industry disputes with the city of Cape Town.

“We are opposed to any form of shutdown. We support a peaceful resolution of the issues facing the minibus taxi industry. The ANC will continue to engage the taxi industry, civil society, and with all spheres of government to find a lasting solution.”

The ANC in the Western Cape has called on all its members to not join the protest on Monday.


This article first appeared on EWN : WC ANC withdraws from EFF-led protest over CoCT taxi impoundments




1 October 2023 3:47 PM
by Alpha Ramushwana
Tags:
City of Cape Town
EFF Western Cape
Western Cape ANC
taxi impounding
#Protest

More from Local

Screenshots of two security guards assaulting a disabled teenager at the Ladysmith Hospital in KwaZulu-Natal. Pictures: X

2 security guards fired for allegedly assaulting patient at KZN hospital - dept

2 October 2023 8:16 AM

The KwaZulu-Natal Health Department said that the incident took place at the Ladysmith Hospital last Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Unsplash/Aditya Romansa

Giving hope to abandoned babies and teens

1 October 2023 1:04 PM

A Johannesburg NGO called Hotel Hope NGO aims aims to improve the lives of abandoned children in need.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A man suffering from depression. Photo: Supplied

'I just wanted to die' - How one man made his way out of manic depression

1 October 2023 11:43 AM

Amy MacIver chats to author Keegan O’Connell,who hopes to change the narrative around mental health with his book 'A Combustible Life'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © David Tadevosian /123rf.com

A chicken and egg situation: Avian flu hits SA hard

1 October 2023 9:27 AM

Chairman of the Poultry Group of the South African Veterinary Association, Dr. Wilhelm Maré, chats about the latest bout of avian flu in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© adiruch/123rf.com

Retirement annuity vs investment property. Which one is better?

1 October 2023 8:57 AM

Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on whether it is advisable to buy a monthly retirement annuity for 20 years or use the monthly premium towards buying and paying off a property rental in order to live off the proceeds in retirement?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Author Nikki Munitz Photo: courtesy of NB Publishers

From fraud to recovery: how one woman found her freedom in prison

30 September 2023 11:02 AM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by recovering heroin addict, life coach and author Nikki Munitz to talk about her memoir Fraud: How prison set me free.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: 123rf.com

Is my child on drugs? Here are the signs to look out for

30 September 2023 10:43 AM

Each Saturday morning at 0740 on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, career, home - it's all about practicing healthy habits to attain better physical and mental health outcomes. Sara-Jayne speaks to Jonathan Hoffenberg, a social worker and Parent, Community, Empowerment, and Support Manager at the Parent Centre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Johannesburg Zoo

Help Joburg Zoo's herbivores by donating tree trimmings and reduce green waste

29 September 2023 5:41 PM

Everyone deserves a treat every now and then, even our furry friends and gentle giants at the Johannesburg Zoo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Homes in Sandvlei were flooded when the Eersterivier burst its banks, after an unseasonal September spring storm devastated parts of the Western Cape. Picture: Ashraf Hendricks/GroundUp

WC floods: Is our insurance industry about to experience a second kind of flood?

29 September 2023 5:07 PM

While it’s early days in the assessment of damage caused by the floods, thousands will be submitting claims to their insurers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bongumusa Makhathini, SABC board chairperson at the commission of inquiry into editorial independence on 5 August 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

Running an SOE: 'Citizens must play our part even if it means risking our lives'

29 September 2023 1:25 PM

Eskom is still looking for a new CEO, but not everyone can take on the responsibility of leading a major state-owned enterprise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Transnet in trouble: 'Something has to be done' - Pravin Gordhan

Business

2023 Rugby World Cup: South Africa beats Tonga (49-18), scoring bonus-point win

Sport

Siya Kolisi: A psychologist analyses the rugby star’s life to extract lessons

Sport

EWN Highlights

Land claimants battling legal challenges to move back to Bishopscourt

2 October 2023 10:45 AM

Gauteng traffic police raise concerns over negligent driving in province

2 October 2023 10:09 AM

Derby's resignation as Transnet CEO no surprise, says Untu

2 October 2023 10:02 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA