2023 Rugby World Cup: South Africa beats Tonga (49-18), scoring bonus-point win

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WC ANC withdraws from EFF-led protest over CoCT taxi impoundments ANC provincial spokesperson Muhammad Khalid Sayed said the party is unhappy with the EFF labelling the march as a shutdown, saying... 1 October 2023 3:47 PM
Giving hope to abandoned babies and teens A Johannesburg NGO called Hotel Hope NGO aims aims to improve the lives of abandoned children in need. 1 October 2023 1:04 PM
'I just wanted to die' - How one man made his way out of manic depression Amy MacIver chats to author Keegan O’Connell,who hopes to change the narrative around mental health with his book 'A Combustible L... 1 October 2023 11:43 AM
View all Local
Eswatini's, Africa's last absolute monarchy, election 'won't change anything' Today (Friday), voters queued to cast their votes in parliamentary elections. 29 September 2023 3:56 PM
BRICS Parliamentary Forum 'shambolic' and 'national embarrassment' - DA The DA said the gathering of lawmakers was marred by 'ANC incompetence', saying it called into question South Africa's credibility... 29 September 2023 8:22 AM
South Africa's Water Crisis and Climate Change Challenges Dr. Jennifer Molwantwa Shares Insights on Water Security and Climate Resilience Efforts by the Water Research Commission in South... 28 September 2023 12:43 PM
View all Politics
Transnet in trouble: 'Something has to be done' - Pravin Gordhan Something has to be done on the rail side, says Minister of Public Enterprise Pravin Gordhan. 2 October 2023 8:51 AM
Running an SOE: 'Citizens must play our part even if it means risking our lives' Eskom is still looking for a new CEO, but not everyone can take on the responsibility of leading a major state-owned enterprise. 29 September 2023 1:25 PM
Remote working: 'I don’t think it works, we need to go back to normal' – CEO Pavlo Phitidis (CEO of Aurik Business Accelerator) shares his thoughts on remote working practices post-covid. 29 September 2023 8:42 AM
View all Business
What is body neutrality? Resident clinical psychologist Dr Khosi Jiyane chats about the concept of body neutrality. 1 October 2023 1:44 PM
Level up your online dating game with improved writing Amy MacIver chats to Life Righting facilitators Giles Griffen and Tara Rose about creating the perfect online writing profile. 1 October 2023 1:03 PM
'Ew, what's that smell?' Get a step ahead of your smelly feet problems Dr Nelfrie Kemp from the Podiatry Association of SA chats about feet hygiene. 1 October 2023 8:16 AM
View all Lifestyle
Australia beats Portugal 34-14. May miss out on quarter-final for 1st time EVER Australia faces an anxious wait before knowing if they will miss out on the quarter-finals for the first time in RWC history. 2 October 2023 9:15 AM
Siya Kolisi: A psychologist analyses the rugby star’s life to extract lessons Siya Kolisi’s story highlights the power of resilience - the ability to bounce back from adversity, trauma, or setbacks. 2 October 2023 8:20 AM
2023 Rugby World Cup: South Africa beats Tonga (49-18), scoring bonus-point win South Africa ended its Pool B campaign with a bonus-point 49-18 victory over Tonga on Sunday (1 October). 2 October 2023 8:09 AM
View all Sport
Dog wins ‘America’s Got Talent’ for the first time in over 10 years Pooch Hurricane and owner Adrian Stocia won 'AGT's' 18th season. 29 September 2023 10:20 AM
7de Laan actor David Rees back in ICU after quadruple heart surgery Rees' spokesperson, Corlia Strauss, says the actor is "bravely battling on in ICU". 29 September 2023 7:58 AM
Hollywood writers strike comes to an end after 5 months The Writers Guild agreed to a deal, putting an end to the 148-day strike. 28 September 2023 1:18 PM
View all Entertainment
Tributes pour in for Sir Michael Gambon, aka Dumbledore in ‘Harry Potter’ The Irish-British actor passed away on 27 September at the age of 82 from pneumonia. 29 September 2023 10:17 AM
[WATCH]: Irish judge accused of racism for skipping, denying black girl a medal There have been mixed reactions to the video accusing the judge of racism towards the gymnast. 28 September 2023 12:25 PM
Six youngsters take 32 countries to court over climate change damage Six young people between the ages of 11 and 24 are taking more than 30 countries to court for the effects of climate change. 28 September 2023 11:10 AM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Swifties, political Tinder, and getting young people to vote Taylor Swift recently – with a mere statement – got 35,000 Swifties to register to vote. We need something like that to happen her... 28 September 2023 6:29 AM
[WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to? A series of rather highbrow Investec ads rest on a great concept but the execution seems to fly in the face of common sense, says... 27 September 2023 8:44 PM
WATCH: Spot the Cruise action movies in Sixty60's new savings campaign Checkers Sixty60 is offering unlimited monthly deliveries with its new Xtra Savings Plus deal. 26 September 2023 8:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

2023 Rugby World Cup: South Africa beats Tonga (49-18), scoring bonus-point win

2 October 2023 8:09 AM
by RWC Media Zone
Tags:
Springboks
2023 rugby world cup

South Africa ended its Pool B campaign with a bonus-point 49-18 victory over Tonga on Sunday (1 October).

South Africa scored seven tries to beat Tonga 49-18 in their final pool match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup at Stade de Marseille on Sunday.

Tries from Cobus Reinach, Canan Moodie and Deon Fourie gave the Springboks a 21-8 half-time lead, while Jesse Kriel, Willie le Roux, Marco van Staden and Kwagga Smith added second-half scores. All seven were converted by fly-half Handre Pollard and his replacement Manie Libbok.

Ben Tameifuna, Fine Inisi and Patrick Pellegrini responded for Tonga, who made the defending champions work hard for their victory.

The Springboks went to the top of Pool B following their bonus-point win, but must now wait for the result of the match between Ireland and Scotland in Paris on 7 October to find out if they will progress to the quarter-finals.

South Africa's head coach Jacques Nienaber knows his side will have to wait before their place in the quarter-finals is confirmed - and who their opponents will be.

The other pool gets sorted out on Friday night and our pool gets sorted out on Saturday so it's a waiting game.

Jacques Nienaber, Head Coach

Deon Fourie, who won the Mastercard Player of the Match having started at hooker when he normally plays in the back row, said he had no problems with the switch.

Siya Kolisi, who captained South Africa for the 50th time in tests, said: "It doesn't matter what milestone there is, I'm always proud to be out there with this special group and hopefully we can go all the way.

"We knew they weren't just going to lay down and give it to us. We made a couple of mistakes but we fought to the end - really proud of the guys' effort."

After exchanging tops with Tonga captain Tameifuna, Kolisi added: "It was a really beautiful moment, they're a great team, really hard to play against, they put everything on the line.

"We knew it was going to be a tough game. We're still grateful for our supporters and families who came out to support us today. Hopefully, we've done enough to qualify for the next round."

Tonga captain Tameifuna hailed his side's display after they scored three tries against the reigning world champions.

"It was a hard battle out there," said Tameifuna. "This team, we don't have a lot, but the boys turn up at this tough tournament and to put on a performance like that shows where we are all heading.

"South Africa are the best in the world and it's always tough to cross their line and we managed to do that a few times tonight. In this kind of game, especially with the South Africans, you have to meet fire with fire and the boys did that tonight. If we did it for longer phases we might have got a result. I'm proud of the boys. The crowd have been bloody awesome. I'd like to thank everyone. We just need to recover well and look forward to next week."


This article first appeared on KFM : 2023 Rugby World Cup: South Africa beats Tonga (49-18), scoring bonus-point win




2 October 2023 8:09 AM
by RWC Media Zone
Tags:
Springboks
2023 rugby world cup

More from Sport

World Rugby Media Zone

Australia beats Portugal 34-14. May miss out on quarter-final for 1st time EVER

2 October 2023 9:15 AM

Australia faces an anxious wait before knowing if they will miss out on the quarter-finals for the first time in RWC history.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Siya Kolisi holding the Rugby World Cup during the Springbok's tour in Port Elizabeth. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

Siya Kolisi: A psychologist analyses the rugby star’s life to extract lessons

2 October 2023 8:20 AM

Siya Kolisi’s story highlights the power of resilience - the ability to bounce back from adversity, trauma, or setbacks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mamelodi Sundowns. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Carlo Bruil Fotografie

‘That’s what we wanted to achieve’: Sundowns' captain on 32 undefeated games

29 September 2023 12:35 PM

That is 32 consecutive undefeated games for Mamelodi Sundowns!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stormers coach John Dobson addresses the media. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN

John Dobson says online hate directed at Manie Libbok is unnecessary

29 September 2023 10:27 AM

"A fly-half doesn't have to kick."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

British driver Jessica Hawkins did 26 laps in Aston Martin's 2021 model. Photo: Twitter/ 1JessicanHawkins (cropped)

Jessica Hawkins becomes the first female to drive a modern F1 car in five years

28 September 2023 11:55 AM

A big win for women in motorsport!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Polokwane City midfielder, Mpho Makola speaks to Robert Marawa on MSW. Photo: 947

‘What have I done to football that it's doing this to me?’ - Mpho Makola

28 September 2023 10:46 AM

Former Polokwane City midfielder, Mpho Makola touches on the ups and downs of his football career.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from website: http://sportlegendstrust.co.za/

"When sport stars fall on hard times, we're there to help." Sport Legends Trust

28 September 2023 10:39 AM

Here's how to illicit help from the organisation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: RWC Media Zone

Namibia knocked out of Rugby World Cup after losing 36-26 against Uruguay

28 September 2023 7:49 AM

Uruguay beat Namibia 36-26 in Pool A at OL Stadium on Wednesday (27 September).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ashwin Willemse, Robert Marawa and Thando Manana. Photo: 947

Pollard, Libbok 'have done enough to justify selection' – Ashwin Willemse

27 September 2023 3:46 PM

All eyes are on Handré Pollard as the Springboks hope to defeat Tonga by considerable points.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Is there a real commitment to develop football in Cape Town?

27 September 2023 11:11 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to football analyst Sizwe Mbebe about why most PSL cup finals are played in Durban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Transnet in trouble: 'Something has to be done' - Pravin Gordhan

Business

2023 Rugby World Cup: South Africa beats Tonga (49-18), scoring bonus-point win

Sport

Siya Kolisi: A psychologist analyses the rugby star’s life to extract lessons

Sport

EWN Highlights

Land claimants battling legal challenges to move back to Bishopscourt

2 October 2023 10:45 AM

Gauteng traffic police raise concerns over negligent driving in province

2 October 2023 10:09 AM

Derby's resignation as Transnet CEO no surprise, says Untu

2 October 2023 10:02 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA