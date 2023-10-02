Happy 72nd birthday, Sting!
Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner was born on 2 October 1951.
The English musician and actor was the frontman, songwriter and bassist for 'Police' from 1977 until their breakup in 1986 and has during his lifetime as a musician won 17 Grammy Awards - ICONIC!
Here's a list of some of Sting's (and the Police's) most popular songs:
Every Breath You Take
Shape of My Heart
Desert Rose
Englishman In New York
Roxanne
De Do Do
Fields of Gold
Fragile
Don’t Stand So Close to Me
So Lonely
So what does Sting at 72 look like? He's still rocking on with a guitar in hand!
This article first appeared on KFM : Happy 72nd birthday, Sting!
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Sting_in_April_2018.jpg
