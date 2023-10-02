Streaming issues? Report here
Happy 72nd birthday, Sting!

2 October 2023
by Tasleem Gierdien
celebrity news

Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner (AKA Sting) turns 72 today! Let's celebrate with some of his most popular songs.

Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner was born on 2 October 1951.

The English musician and actor was the frontman, songwriter and bassist for 'Police' from 1977 until their breakup in 1986 and has during his lifetime as a musician won 17 Grammy Awards - ICONIC!

Here's a list of some of Sting's (and the Police's) most popular songs:

Every Breath You Take

Shape of My Heart

Desert Rose

Englishman In New York

Roxanne

De Do Do

Fields of Gold

Fragile

Don’t Stand So Close to Me

So Lonely

So what does Sting at 72 look like? He's still rocking on with a guitar in hand!


