2 security guards fired for allegedly assaulting patient at KZN hospital - dept
JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health said that two security guards had been fired after being filmed allegedly assaulting a disabled 13-year-old boy in hospital.
The video of two men seen assaulting the boy in his hospital bed has been doing the rounds on social media.
The Health Department said that the incident took place at the Ladysmith Hospital last Thursday.
It’s a video that has shocked the country.
Two security guards were filmed repeatedly striking a crying patient with open hands.
In a statement, the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health said it had launched an urgent internal investigation at the Ladysmith Hospital.
It said that the two security guards belonged to an outsourced company, which immediately dismissed them after being notified of the incident.
In the meantime, the Health Department said that disciplinary processes had been instituted against the implicated nursing staff.
The 13-year-old patient has since been moved to another healthcare facility in Durban.
This article first appeared on EWN : 2 security guards fired for allegedly assaulting patient at KZN hospital - dept
