MTN takes on big banks with ZERO TRANSACTION FEE money app
Bongani Bingwa speaks to MTN South Africa’s Chief of Financial Services Officer, Bradwin Roper, about its newly launched MoMo App.
MTN South Africa is gunning for the big bank with its newly launched mobile money app, the MoMo App.
It is all about breaking the financial inclusion gap, says Roper.
[We are] empowering South Africans to participate more fully in the digital economy… ultimately contributing to economic growth.Bradwin Roper, Chief Financial Services Officer – MTN SA
Small and/or informal businesses can accept cash via a QR code or a USSD merchant ID, transfer income from the wallet, play the lotto, and even pay for electricity with ZERO transaction fees.
This will be a game changer for the everyday consumers as well as the lady who sells amagwinya on the street corner.
Businesses have access to over NINE million South Africans who have taken the time to register for MoMo. Live your best digital life with MoMo and you can do it all for free.Bradwin Roper, Chief Financial Services Officer – MTN SA
How does it work?
The MoMo app is free to download on all app stores, as well as USSD.
You can cash in at a local store (there are 22 000 agents across the country) or your local ATM via Instant EFT or from your card to your wallet.
Find out more about the MoMo app on the MTN South Africa website.
Scroll above to listen to the interview
This article first appeared on 947 : MTN takes on big banks with ZERO TRANSACTION FEE money app
