Lil Tay's music video launch 'biggest comeback of the century' after death post
The Undertaker who? Yip, the Undertaker's got nothing on Lil Tay!
A few months ago, influencer and rapper Lil Tay (14) made headlines as her family put out an online statement confirming her death - the statement initially released on Instagram is no longer available.
A day or two after the statement was released, Lil Tay surfaced, saying that she was in fact alive and safe.
The rapper, who rose to fame at the age of nine bragging about her wealth and expensive cars, confirmed to TMZ that her Instagram account was hacked and used to spread "jarring misinformation."
Since this news in early August, Lil Tay has been quiet until she released a music video to compliment her song, "Sucker 4 Green."
The video is posted on YouTube with the comment: "THE BIGGEST COMEBACK OF THE CENTURY."
As a nod to her past viral videos, Lil Tay flaunts her wealth in the form of luxury cars in a garage and filming throughout a mansion with her family sprinkling money off a balcony.
The song is currently trending on YouTube after being live for less than 24 hours.
Fans are asking if Lil Tay's death hoax was a PR stunt. If so, it worked and Lil Tay is raking in more cash which she loves flaunting.
This article first appeared on KFM : Lil Tay's music video launch 'biggest comeback of the century' after death post
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xTzpFvl0F7Y
