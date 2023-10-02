Aziz Pahad: the South African diplomat who skilfully mediated crises in Africa

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WEATHER UPDATE] Slightly cooler temperatures and rain expected in Joburg South Africans can prepare for cooler temperatures as the heatwave is coming to an end. 9 October 2023 3:39 PM
South Africa needs more vets! Job skill currently listed on scarce skills list Gert Steyn, the MD of the South Africa's Veterinary Association speaks on why we have a shortage of vets in South Africa. 9 October 2023 2:35 PM
'I am tired of the lies and empty promises' - Charl Kinnear's widow AfriForum is taking on the case of the murder of Charl Kinnear. 9 October 2023 1:29 PM
View all Local
SA govt, ANC, political parties call for peace talks between Israel, Palestine Over 1,000 people have died since Saturday's 'surprise attack' on cities such as Tel Aviv by alleged Gaza militia. Israel has sinc... 9 October 2023 7:52 AM
Mantashe calls for a 'realistic' assessment of ANC's achievements ANC National Chair, Gwede Mantashe, is calling for a fresh approach to service delivery as the ANC gears up for the 2024 elections... 8 October 2023 11:13 AM
Transnet leadership exodus: 'Parallels with Eskom can't be ignored' Three top executives have now resigned from the embattled state-owned rail and ports company. 5 October 2023 7:55 PM
View all Politics
Supermarket egg rationing makes running a business tough: JHB CBD street vendors Retail stores across South Africa limited the number of eggs sold per customer amid an avian flu outbreak, resulting in vendors in... 9 October 2023 6:47 AM
Drop in new car sales 'reflects continuing financial pressure households face' The already struggling motor vehicle industry has taken another blow as new car sales numbers declined again in September. 7 October 2023 1:19 PM
SA shoppers hit with egg limits as avian flu outbreak bites South Africa is currently grappling with an outbreak of a high-pathogenic avian influenza, a bird flu which spreads rapidly in an... 6 October 2023 7:01 AM
View all Business
Poor oral hygiene linked to cancer and other serious diseases Dental health is not just important for good breath, it is also essential for your health. 9 October 2023 5:11 PM
How the help of a teacher can change a life: ‘That care lived with me forever’ Growing up in a difficult and neglectful home can be devastating for a child, but the right intervention can be lifesaving. 9 October 2023 3:53 PM
Mental Health Day: 'We can't look at attempted suicide as a criminal matter' 10 October marks World Mental Health Day. 9 October 2023 3:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rugby World Cup quarter-finals: fixtures and odds The fixtures for the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals are set. 9 October 2023 2:38 PM
Proteas smash runs record in Cricket World Cup opener against Sri Lanka The Proteas opened their World Cup campaign with a record-breaking run. 9 October 2023 8:55 AM
Portugal secures historic win. Fiji reaches last eight (FIJ 23-24 POR) While Portugal made history, it was Fiji that secured a quarter-final spot. 9 October 2023 8:19 AM
View all Sport
Trevor Noah first-ever comedian to sell out Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai Trevor Noah continues to make history. 9 October 2023 3:50 PM
Ramaphosa says 'thank you' to Black Coffee for iconic Madison Square Garden show Black Coffee fly's the South African flag high at his history-making performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City. 9 October 2023 3:37 PM
On this day in 1940, John Lennon was born! The rock star would've been 83 today Take a walk down memory lane as we reminisce with some things you might've not known about the singer. 9 October 2023 11:11 AM
View all Entertainment
‘No safe space in society’: UN report reveals the systemic racism in Australia A new UN report reveals the extent of systemic racism faced by people of African descent in Australia 9 October 2023 12:41 PM
4 factors driving 2023’s extreme heat and climate disasters Global temperatures have been off the charts this year for a reason. 9 October 2023 12:32 PM
Gaza-Israel conflict: ‘We saw evil at its peak’ Israel has declared a state of war following a “surprise attack” which has reportedly left more than 1000 dead. 9 October 2023 12:30 PM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
SIM swap scam: Check your SMSes regularly so you don't become a victim Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a subscriber who had money siphoned from her accounts even though she told... 5 October 2023 7:59 PM
Is The Crazy Store's influencer instruction video a little too crazy? The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 4 October 2023 9:30 PM
Fear F*k*l billboard must go or be changed, rules advertising regulator The billboard for armoured vehicle company Armoured Mobility certainly got South Africans talking. 3 October 2023 8:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Aziz Pahad: the South African diplomat who skilfully mediated crises in Africa

2 October 2023 9:43 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
The Conversation
Aziz Pahad

The country will miss having a “diplomat-scholar” of his calibre to turn to for sage advice.

Article by Anthoni van Nieuwkerk, Professor of International and Diplomacy Studies, Thabo Mbeki African School of Public and International Affairs, University of South Africa.

Aziz Goolam Pahad, who died at the age of 82, was a South African anti-apartheid activist, politician and deputy minister of foreign affairs in the post-1994 government.

Together with a small group of foreign policy analysts, I worked with Aziz over the span of 30 years, shaping the post-apartheid South African government’s approach to international relations and its foreign policy. We spent countless hours debating foreign affairs and the numerous crises and challenges the government had to face as a relative “newcomer” in continental African and global affairs.

Aziz was generous with giving his time to formulate positions that would allow for the unlocking of a crisis. He remained open to intellectual challenges throughout his career. He was a keen participant in academic research projects dealing with foreign policy.

He made a monumental contribution to the struggle against apartheid and colonial oppression in South Africa, the continent and the Middle East. He contributed significantly to the development and execution of a progressive African-centred foreign policy doctrine. Sadly, towards the end of his career as a diplomat, he witnessed the slow decline of South Africa’s stature and influence in global affairs.

The Mandela and Mbeki years

Under presidents Nelson Mandela (1994-1999) and Thabo Mbeki (1999-2008), South African diplomats who’d sharpened their skills during many years of exile became sought-after as facilitators and mediators. Under their guidance, Africa converted the Organisation of African Unity into the African Union, and reset relations with the international community via the New Partnership for Africa’s Development.

South African diplomats were articulate and visible in the corridors of the United Nations and in gatherings such as the Group of 7, Group of 20 and the Non-Aligned Movement. They were able to advance Africa’s quest for peace and development. In Africa, political and security crises, particularly in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sudan and Burundi, were given attention.

However, this “golden era” of South Africa’s foreign policy, as fellow scholar Chris Landsberg calls it, was unable to withstand the corroding effects of foreign meddling in African affairs. Neither could it withstand the grand corruption which reached its apogee in South Africa under former president Jacob Zuma (May 2009 - February 2018).

Preparatory years

Aziz was born on 25 December 1940 in the former Transvaal, the current North West province in South Africa. His parents were Amina and Goolam Pahad, activists in the Transvaal Indian Congress, a political organisation established in the early 1900s by Mahatma Gandhi and others. The Congress became involved in the broader anti-apartheid struggle in later years. His elder brother, Essop, also became an activist. Essop passed away in July.

In 1963, Aziz completed a degree in sociology and Afrikaans at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. As an activist, he was served with a banning order and arrested on several occasions. After the Rivonia Trial from 1963 to 1964, in which ten leaders of the African National Congress (ANC) were tried for sabotage designed to overthrow the apartheid system of racial oppression, he and Essop left South Africa and went into exile.

Aziz spent some time in Angola and Zimbabwe but lived mostly in London. He completed a master’s degree in politics and international relations at the University of Sussex. He worked full-time for the exiled ANC and supported the development of the Anti-Apartheid Movement.

Even before his return to South Africa in 1990, he contributed to the transition from apartheid to democracy, a role well described in his book 'Insurgent Diplomat: Civil Talks or Civil War?'.

Aziz worked closely with Thabo Mbeki, at the time head of the exiled ANC’s international relations department, and a small team of academics in formulating the ANC’s position on foreign policy. The paper formed part of preparations by the ANC and its alliance partners, the South African Communist Party and the Congress of South African Trade Unions, for governing the country.

The foreign policy paper provided a broad roadmap for diplomats post-apartheid. It eventually shaped the government’s more formal foreign policy of 2011, entitled Building a Better World: The Diplomacy of Ubuntu. In the mid-1990s, Aziz was instrumental in the establishment, with support from the German government, of an ANC-aligned think-tank called the Foundation of Global Dialogue, run by foreign policy expert and academic Garth le Pere and myself. It lives on as the Institute of Global Dialogue, based at the University of South Africa.

Role in government

Following the victory of the ANC in South Africa’s first democratic election in 1994, Aziz was elected to parliament. From there, he was appointed by President Mandela as deputy minister of foreign affairs. He was re-elected to parliament in 1999 and 2004 and kept his position as deputy minister of foreign affairs throughout the Mandela and Mbeki presidencies.

Holding the post for 14 years meant that he was able to create and nurture a wide network of political, academic and diplomatic connections. This enabled him to play an unassuming but key mediating and facilitation role in dealing with major crises on the continent and beyond.

But Aziz also showed his activist roots when he spoke out against the American-led invasion of Iraq in 2003 and the Nato-led invasion of Libya and the assassination of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. He supported the Palestinian struggle for recognition over many decades.

Aziz resigned from government and parliament in 2008, shortly after Mbeki was removed as president of the ANC in 2007.

The ‘diplomat-scholar’

In retirement, Aziz remained active as a “diplomat-scholar”. He played a prominent role, with his brother Essop, in a small but influential think-tank, the Concerned Africans Forum. In 2015 he headed the short-lived South African Council on International Relations.

The council was established by the government as a body of experts and a sounding board for senior decision-makers. However, its semi-autonomous identity brought it into conflict with the ruling party’s foreign affairs structures. Politicians allowed it to wither away.

In 2018 the administration of President Cyril Ramaphosa asked Aziz to lead a commission of experts to review South Africa’s international relations. In a sad repeat of the council’s demise, the commission was never given a proper hearing and its value remains untapped.

This is perhaps illustrative of the reality of policy-making in dynamic settings such as South Africa’s foreign affairs. The essence of Aziz’s contribution to a progressive African-oriented worldview was ultimately ignored by the foreign policy mandarins.

The country will miss having a “diplomat-scholar” of his calibre to turn to for sage advice.

Article published courtesy of The Conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Aziz Pahad: the South African diplomat who skilfully mediated crises in Africa




2 October 2023 9:43 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
The Conversation
Aziz Pahad

More from Politics

Rockets are fired from Gaza City towards Israel on 7 October 2023. Picture: Majdi Fath/NurPhoto/NurPhoto via AFP

SA govt, ANC, political parties call for peace talks between Israel, Palestine

9 October 2023 7:52 AM

Over 1,000 people have died since Saturday's 'surprise attack' on cities such as Tel Aviv by alleged Gaza militia. Israel has since renewed its air strikes on the strip as fighting continues.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Gwede Mantashe on 7 May 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Mantashe calls for a 'realistic' assessment of ANC's achievements

8 October 2023 11:13 AM

ANC National Chair, Gwede Mantashe, is calling for a fresh approach to service delivery as the ANC gears up for the 2024 elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Transnet logo. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

Transnet leadership exodus: 'Parallels with Eskom can't be ignored'

5 October 2023 7:55 PM

Three top executives have now resigned from the embattled state-owned rail and ports company.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

New 6 party alliance unlikely to be a ‘significant’ grouping – expert

5 October 2023 2:44 PM

More political parties are looking to form a coalition pact ahead of the 2024 elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Over 800 people have cast their vote at the Hector Peterson Library in Lwandle, Cape Town. Over 2000 people are expected to vote at this station today. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.

6 political parties looking to form coalition pact ahead of polls

5 October 2023 8:56 AM

This latest coalition pact, which is being led by Cope, aims to bring together six small opposition parties.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Democratic Alliance leader, John Steenhuisen. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter

ConCourt denies DA's Steenhuisen & Mileham leave to appeal Van Rooyen matter

5 October 2023 6:35 AM

Steenhuisen and Mileham had approached the apex court to appeal a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) decision to dismiss their application, which alleged that Van Rooyen misled the House when he denied meeting the Guptas while finance minister.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF Twitter)

'UIF is broken': Big business wants fund placed under administration

4 October 2023 7:53 PM

Business Unity SA has sounded the alarm over "systemic" dysfunction at the Unemployment Insurance Fund, joining other organisations in calling for it to be put under immediate administration.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

Zuma to challenge Ramaphosa's appointment of Zondo as chief justice

4 October 2023 8:32 AM

Jacob Zuma said President Cyril Ramaphosa acted irrationally by ignoring the advice of the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) by appointing Raymond Zondo to the position.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

China flag – Pexels: aboodi vesakaran, Zimbabwe flag – Wikimedia Commons: Tim Green

We asked 1000 Zimbabweans what they think of China’s influence on their country

3 October 2023 11:17 AM

Spoiler: only 37% viewed it favorably.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economic Freedom Fighters lead a march in the Western Cape against taxi impoundments on 2 October 2023. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News.

Western Cape EFF 'shutdown': 'They've messed up and shot themselves in the foot'

3 October 2023 8:19 AM

On Monday, the EFF protested against the impounding of taxis but many organisations, including the ANC, distanced themselves.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

@ sifotography/123rf.com

SIM swap scam: Check your SMSes regularly so you don't become a victim

5 October 2023 7:59 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a subscriber who had money siphoned from her accounts even though she told her provider she had NOT authorised a SIM swap.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from The Crazy Store "How to be the next big thing" video on TikTok

Is The Crazy Store's influencer instruction video a little too crazy?

4 October 2023 9:30 PM

The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screenshot from Armoured Mobility video on Twitter @ArmouredM

Fear F*k*l billboard must go or be changed, rules advertising regulator

3 October 2023 8:38 PM

The billboard for armoured vehicle company Armoured Mobility certainly got South Africans talking.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ ra2studio/123rf.com

BOOK REVIEW: Fighter pilot shares his rules for making tough decisions

3 October 2023 8:22 PM

Ian Mann discusses the Wall Street Journal bestseller 'The Art of Clear Thinking: A Stealth Fighter Pilot's Timeless Rules for Making Tough Decisions'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economic Freedom Fighters lead a march in the Western Cape against taxi impoundments on 2 October 2023. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News.

Western Cape EFF 'shutdown': 'They've messed up and shot themselves in the foot'

3 October 2023 8:19 AM

On Monday, the EFF protested against the impounding of taxis but many organisations, including the ANC, distanced themselves.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Taylor Swift. © buzzfuss/123rf.com

MANDY WIENER: Swifties, political Tinder, and getting young people to vote

28 September 2023 6:29 AM

Taylor Swift recently – with a mere statement – got 35,000 Swifties to register to vote. We need something like that to happen here.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Investec 'Think on your feet' ad on YouTube

[WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to?

27 September 2023 8:44 PM

A series of rather highbrow Investec ads rest on a great concept but the execution seems to fly in the face of common sense, says branding expert Brendan Seery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Checkers Sixty60 Xtra Savings Plus campaign on YouTube

WATCH: Spot the Cruise action movies in Sixty60's new savings campaign

26 September 2023 8:55 PM

Checkers Sixty60 is offering unlimited monthly deliveries with its new Xtra Savings Plus deal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ gwensgraphicstudio/123rf.com

Self-Help Book for Societies - a book to read before our 2024 elections

26 September 2023 8:38 PM

'What's Our Problem?: A Self-Help Book for Societies' is written by Tim Urban, creator of the popular 'Wait But Why' blog,

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stockphotorbl/123rf.com

MANDY WIENER: Government should not take a knife to the corruption gunfight

21 September 2023 6:33 AM

The National Prosecuting Authority has suspended next year’s intake for its internship initiative, due to budget constraints.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Gaza-Israel conflict: ‘We saw evil at its peak’

World

Questions mount over murder of Joburg pastor Dwayne Gordon during service

Local

Strangers raise over R700k to give factory worker proper send-off

World

LISTEN: Harons hope for closure as 1970 inquest into activist's death set aside

Local

EWN Highlights

Wits University distances itself from TikTok doctor Matthew Lani

9 October 2023 6:48 PM

How Joburg pastor was gunned down during church service

9 October 2023 6:18 PM

Meyiwa trial: Cellphone evidence put on ice following defence objections

9 October 2023 6:10 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA