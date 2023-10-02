Two arrested over felling of UK’s beloved 300-year-old tree
Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent, John Adderley about the world’s trending news stories (Skip to 3:30).
The felling of one of England's most famous trees, a 300-year-old Sycamore Gap tree, has left people across the UK baffled and angry.
The tree was located on the UNESCO World Heritage Site Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland National Park.
It was made famous in the 1991 movie, ‘Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves’.
A teenager (16) and a lumberjack (69) were arrested in connection with the felling of the beloved tree, which is believed to have been cut down early Thursday (29 September) morning, Daily Mail reports.
Police say it was a senseless destruction of what was undoubtedly a world-renowned landmark, says Adderley.
Both the accused have been released on bail.
Scroll above to listen to the discussion.
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/log-bark-tree-wood-chop-down-6592583/
