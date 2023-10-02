Survey shows 25% of South Africans living abroad 'definitely' WON'T be returning
Lester Kiewit interviews Angel Jones, CEO of HomecomingEX.
'The world is your oyster' – a phrase often heard as we enter new chapters in our lives, typically when we're young with the whole world to explore.
While taking on the world opens up a world of opportunities and experiences, there's nothing like home...or is there?
According to a survey conducted by the Teach English as a Foreign Language Academy (TEFL), among South Africans currently living abroad, 25% of them said they definitely won't be returning, 43% said they're undecided and 19% are adamant that they'll come home.
RELATED: 5 Work abroad opportunities, perfect for the youth of Mzansi!
Similarly, HomecomingEX's survey found that 35% of South Africans said that they'd return home, while 22% were undecided.
According to Jones, the main contributing factor why many people are going abroad is due to the lack of job opportunities in South Africa.
Following the COVID-19 pandemic, with many people being forced to work from home, she adds that remote working is here to stay and has been very appealing, especially to the younger age group.
Some may argue that if South Africans have certain skills that it should be put to use in our county to boost our economy, however, Kiewit questions why we should ask someone to return if they're flourishing abroad.
If there are jobs back home, people would absolutely come flooding back without a doubt.Angel Jones, CEO – HomecomingEX
When you're younger, travelling and living abroad is very appealing.Angel Jones, CEO – HomecomingEX
We all have to embrace this idea of remote global working being here to stay.Angel Jones, CEO – HomecomingEX
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Survey shows 25% of South Africans living abroad 'definitely' WON'T be returning
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/dolgachov/dolgachov1903/dolgachov190300704/118986713-happy-women-with-map-on-street-in-summer-city.jpg
More from Local
[WEATHER UPDATE] Slightly cooler temperatures and rain expected in Joburg
South Africans can prepare for cooler temperatures as the heatwave is coming to an end.Read More
South Africa needs more vets! Job skill currently listed on scarce skills list
Gert Steyn, the MD of the South Africa's Veterinary Association speaks on why we have a shortage of vets in South Africa.Read More
'I am tired of the lies and empty promises' - Charl Kinnear's widow
AfriForum is taking on the case of the murder of Charl Kinnear.Read More
Joburgers rally to donate eggs to baker during egg shortage
Johannesburg community rallied to support Davy Tsopo, a small-scale baker, amid South Africa’s egg shortage.Read More
LISTEN: Harons hope for closure as 1970 inquest into activist's death set aside
Imam Abdullah Haron died in police custody in 1969. More than five decades later, the Western Cape High Court has set aside a 1970 inquest, in order to find the true cause of his death.Read More
Findings of 1970 inquest into death of Imam Haron set aside
Western Cape High Court Judge Daniel Thulare handed down his judgment in the reopened inquest into the death of anti-apartheid activist Imam Abdullah Haron on Monday.Read More
Student stokvel, WeSolve4X changes students lives by clearing historical debt
Tsietsi Ngobese, the founder and CEO of WeSolve4X explains how the organisation has settled over R2.8 million for 135 students.Read More
Questions mount over murder of Joburg pastor Dwayne Gordon during service
On Friday, the horrific scenes were caught on a live stream that was posted on the church's Facebook page.Read More
Supermarket egg rationing makes running a business tough: JHB CBD street vendors
Retail stores across South Africa limited the number of eggs sold per customer amid an avian flu outbreak, resulting in vendors in the inner city having to reduce the amount of breakfast dishes and scones they could sell.Read More