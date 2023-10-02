Man arrested and charged with Tupac’s 1996 murder
Almost three decades after Tupac Shakur’s murder, police have made an arrest and charged a suspect.
The late rapper, 25 at the time, was shot four times in a drive-by attack while leaving a boxing match on the Las Vega strip in 1996.
Former gang leader Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis (60) was indicted by a grand injury on one count of murder with a deadly weapon on Friday (29 September).
His wife’s home was searched in July as part of the investigation into the shooting.
This is a breakthrough in a decade-long investigation filled with hundreds of conspiracy theories, said Las Vegas Police Sheriff Kevin McMahill at a news conference.
“For 27 years, the family of Tupac Shakur has been waiting for justice… [The investigation] is far from over. It has taken countless hours, really decades of work by the men and women of our homicide section to get to where we are today.”
Police say Davis planned the deadly shooting after his nephew was involved in an altercation with Shakur at a casino.
Davis will appear in court in the next few days.
This article first appeared on 947 : Man arrested and charged with Tupac’s 1996 murder
Source : Facebook
More from Entertainment
Trevor Noah first-ever comedian to sell out Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai
Trevor Noah continues to make history.Read More
Ramaphosa says 'thank you' to Black Coffee for iconic Madison Square Garden show
Black Coffee fly's the South African flag high at his history-making performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City.Read More
On this day in 1940, John Lennon was born! The rock star would've been 83 today
Take a walk down memory lane as we reminisce with some things you might've not known about the singer.Read More
Legal docs show Kanye West married Bianca Censori a month after split from Kim K
Yes, it's official! Kanye West and Bianca Censori are married.Read More
Beckham - a riveting look into the life of a cultural icon
Desperate for a new series to binge-watch or heading to the cinema for date-night? Gayle Edmunds shares her top picks of things to watch on the big and small screen. This week we’re watching: BeckhamRead More
'Otherwise, you well?' Comedian Nina Hastie's new series ready to go live!
The multi-talented creative's latest project is a podcast/YouTube series focused on mental wellbeing and features fellow-comedians.Read More
Comedian Trevor Gumbi takes to the stage in Gauteng this weekend
Catch South Africa comedian Trevor Gumbi at his live stand-up show in Midrand on 6 October.Read More
British actress, Julia Ormond sues Harvey Weinstein for sexual assault
The actress is also accusing The Walt Disney Co., Miramax, and her former agents for being enablers of Weinstein's misconduct.Read More
Kevin Spacey 'thinks about how fragile life is' after 'heart attack' scare
Kevin Spacey was rushed to hospital fearing a ‘heart attack’ at a film festival in Uzbekistan.Read More