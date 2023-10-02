[WATCH] Recognition! Dental assistant gets long service REWARD
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.
How does your employer celebrate loyalty?
Well, this dental assistant received not only flowers but a well-deserved reward for her 20-year service.
Watch the video below to see what she received.
Dental assistant gets surprised with $20,000 for 20 years on the job pic.twitter.com/NzBcPiARxC' Crazy Clips (@crazyclipsonly) October 1, 2023
Scroll above to see what else is going viral.
More from Lifestyle
Poor oral hygiene linked to cancer and other serious diseases
Dental health is not just important for good breath, it is also essential for your health.Read More
How the help of a teacher can change a life: ‘That care lived with me forever’
Growing up in a difficult and neglectful home can be devastating for a child, but the right intervention can be lifesaving.Read More
Mental Health Day: 'We can't look at attempted suicide as a criminal matter'
10 October marks World Mental Health Day.Read More
South Africa needs more vets! Job skill currently listed on scarce skills list
Gert Steyn, the MD of the South Africa's Veterinary Association speaks on why we have a shortage of vets in South Africa.Read More
Abracadabra your way into a master's degree in... 'magic?!'
Harry Potter and Hogwarts for who? You won't have to find platform 9 and three quarters to access this 'magic' school.Read More
An unbearable situation! Bear cub stuck for two months after food foraging
A bear cub with its head stuck in a food container was rescued by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.Read More
[LISTEN] Incorporating sex toys in the bedroom: 'It's an aid, NOT competition'
While there's still a lot of shame around sex toys, it can elevate your sexual experience.Read More
Student stokvel, WeSolve4X changes students lives by clearing historical debt
Tsietsi Ngobese, the founder and CEO of WeSolve4X explains how the organisation has settled over R2.8 million for 135 students.Read More
How to make sure your eggs are safe to eat
With eggs being a hot topic due to their scarcity at the moment, and some are concerned about whether they are safe to eat.Read More