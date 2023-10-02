[PICS] A driving dog is the PUPetrator of owner's speeding fine
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about trending and interesting online topics - this one involves the latter and a dog caught on a speed camera for driving.
Skip to 7:05 for this one.
The Slovenian Police Department posted to their Facebook page (Polícia Slovenskej republiky) on 29 September about a driving dog (yes, behind the wheel of a car) caught on a speed camera.
Why was the dog driving you ask?
The 31-year-old car owner reportedly said that the dog unexpectedly jumped into his lap when the speed camera caught the pup.
However, the police didn't believe the story since the camera didn't capture the dog jumping into his lap and instead issued the driver with a fine.
Friedman says, "I do not understand why a proper speeding fine picture was taken of a dog driving."
The police also used this moment to ask the public who are travelling with dogs to do so safely.
Ford asks, did someone manipulate the image?
Friedman says "it could be possible but why would the police post about it on Facebook? Are the police jokers in Slovenia?"
Here's to the cutest PUPetrator!
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [PICS] A driving dog is the PUPetrator of owner's speeding fine
Source : https://www.facebook.com/policiaslovakia/?locale=sk_SK
