From taxi driver to medical doctor, Randall Ortel is shutting down stereotypes

Born in Manenberg, Ortel was always destined for greatness and he attributes this largely to the support and guidance received from his parents.

After matriculating from Rhodes High School in Mowbray, Ortel was awarded a bursary to study medicine at Stellenbosch University.

While the bursary covered his studies, to cover his other expenses, he worked as a taxi driver to make ends meet.

The more I saw, the more I wanted. Randall Ortel, Medical Doctor

With an impressive 49.5k followers on TikTok, Ortel makes health education accessible to all, by giving medical advice, highlighting important health issues and addressing daily struggles faced in coloured communities such as gangsterism, drug abuse, and limited access to health care.

He says that parents need to step up to lay down the foundation for success for their kids, to break cycles and help them realise that where you come from doesn't determine where you'll go.

I grew up on the cement roads of Manenberg. Randall Ortel, Medical Doctor

It's becoming more and more evident that parenting is a huge problem in our communities...The parents need to step up. Randall Ortel, Medical Doctor

