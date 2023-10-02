From taxi driver to medical doctor, Randall Ortel is shutting down stereotypes
Clarence Ford interviews Dr Randall Ortel, taxi driver-turned-doctor.
Born in Manenberg, Ortel was always destined for greatness and he attributes this largely to the support and guidance received from his parents.
After matriculating from Rhodes High School in Mowbray, Ortel was awarded a bursary to study medicine at Stellenbosch University.
While the bursary covered his studies, to cover his other expenses, he worked as a taxi driver to make ends meet.
The more I saw, the more I wanted.Randall Ortel, Medical Doctor
With an impressive 49.5k followers on TikTok, Ortel makes health education accessible to all, by giving medical advice, highlighting important health issues and addressing daily struggles faced in coloured communities such as gangsterism, drug abuse, and limited access to health care.
He says that parents need to step up to lay down the foundation for success for their kids, to break cycles and help them realise that where you come from doesn't determine where you'll go.
@dr.randallortel Antibiotic resistance is REAL!!! Not all infections need antibiotics. #drrandallortel #tiktoksouthafrica🇿🇦 #familyphysician #familyphysiciancapetown #familyphysiciansouthafrica #familyphysicianwesterncape #familymedicinespecialistcapetown #familymedicinewesternprovince #familyphysicians #medicaldoctor #manenberg #motivationalspeaker #drrandallortelmotivationalspeaker #familymedicineresident #familymedicinespecialistcapetown #familymedicinespecialistsouthafrica #familymedicinewesternprovince #familymedicinecapetown #familymedicine #familymedicine👨👩👧👦 ♬ Action - Infraction Music
RELATED: Meet Dr Randall Ortel: The taxi driver from Manenberg who became a doctor
I grew up on the cement roads of Manenberg.Randall Ortel, Medical Doctor
It's becoming more and more evident that parenting is a huge problem in our communities...The parents need to step up.Randall Ortel, Medical Doctor
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : From taxi driver to medical doctor, Randall Ortel is shutting down stereotypes
More from Lifestyle
I’m a microbiologist and here’s what (and where) I never eat
The benefits of being a microbiologist? Knowing how to avoid food poisoning.Read More
Your microbes live on after you die − a microbiologist explains how
After you die, bacteria harvest your body for the nutrients that help push daisies.Read More
[PICS] A driving dog is the PUPetrator of owner's speeding fine
A speed camera captured a photo of a dog behind the wheel of a car.Read More
[WATCH] Recognition! Dental assistant gets long service REWARD
This gift came as a huge surprise. Get out the tissues!Read More
Budget or straight: Is there a 'better' choice with credit card purchases?
Neesa Moodley, Personal Finance Editor at Daily Maverick explains if there's a 'better' option between budget or straight credit card payments.Read More
MTN takes on big banks with ZERO TRANSACTION FEE money app
The MoMo App aims to get everyone involved in the economy.Read More
What is body neutrality?
Resident clinical psychologist Dr Khosi Jiyane chats about the concept of body neutrality.Read More
Level up your online dating game with improved writing
Amy MacIver chats to Life Righting facilitators Giles Griffen and Tara Rose about creating the perfect online writing profile.Read More
'Ew, what's that smell?' Get a step ahead of your smelly feet problems
Dr Nelfrie Kemp from the Podiatry Association of SA chats about feet hygiene.Read More
Have a craving? Head over to the Halaal Goods Market in JHB this weekend
Founder of Fehmz Mocktails and the Halaal Goods Market, Fehmz Jordan chats to us on what to expect from the Halaal Goods Market which is taking place this weekend at The Fox Precinct in Joburg.Read More