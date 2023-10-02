



Clarence Ford speaks to John Smit former Bok Captain.

Listen to the conversation below.

Smit notes that South Africa's got an incredible team "but we don't have a Lukhanyo or Malcolm Marx who are out from injury."

RELATED: AUSTRALIA BEATS PORTUGAL 34-14. MAY MISS OUT ON QUARTER-FINAL FOR 1ST TIME EVER

Smit also says that the game is unfortunately the same from yesteryear and says that there's room for improvement.

He elaborates saying that in the past it's been the best 15 on the field but with the leadership in front of the Boks, there's innovation and more strategy involved.

RELATED: SPRINGBOKS 7/1 BENCH SPLIT STRATEGY AGAINST IRELAND IS 'CRAZY' - JOHN DOBSON

The game does need some innovation and I do believe that Jacques and Rassie are the few who are looking to innovate around the game. John Smit, Former Bok Captain

On whether the Boks can win the cup, Smit is positive.

We're in a great space. Our team is better than they were four years ago when they did win it. It's a more experienced team and much better defence but we've got the hardest route to retaining that cup. And if this team does win it, which they can, I do believe it'll put them at the top of the all-time greats. John Smit, Former Bok Captain

The former Bok Captain also went to support the Bokke in France when they played against Ireland.

RELATED: 2023 RUGBY WORLD CUP: SOUTH AFRICA BEATS TONGA (49-18), SCORING BONUS-POINT WIN

And is now dabbling in what most enjoy with a game of rugby - some whiskey!

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'We're in a great space' - John Smit, former Bok Captain chats Rugby World Cup