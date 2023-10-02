Soweto community wants foreign-owned shops shut down after two children die
JOHANNESBURG - Police in Soweto have opened an inquest docket following the death of two children aged five and six years old under unknown circumstances on Sunday night.
The community of Naledi in Soweto told Eyewitness News the children fell sick after eating biscuits from a nearby spaza shop.
It is also understood that two more children are in a critical condition in hospital.
Gauteng Police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the cause of death was unknown at this stage, pending post-mortem results. Loshi Morupa said he transported the two children last night to the local clinic.
"The seven-year-old one told us they bought the biscuits from the Pakistanis, and as children, they shared the biscuits among themselves, and that’s how all four of them got sick," Morupa said.
Police were monitoring the situation in Naledi, as the community called for all foreign-owned spaza shops to be shut down.
Sello Ledwaba, a community member in Naledi, Soweto said one of the children died last night while on the way to the clinic. TCG pic.twitter.com/cbTTA01qFG' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 2, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : Soweto community wants foreign-owned shops shut down after two children die
