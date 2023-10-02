How Angel Jones turned Homecoming Revolution into a profit-making success story





Bruce Whitfield interviews Angel Jones, founder of Homecoming Revolution (Now known as HomecomingEX)

It's been 20 years since Angel Jones launched 'Homecoming Revolution', as a website for South Africans to tell their stories of living abroad, and why the ultimately decided to come back home.

Within a few years, the platform became so popular, as people from around the world shared the stories of why the loved & hated South Africa, and why they wanted to (or not) return one-day.

Before embarking on this journey, Jones worked as an advertising executive in London, where the idea of Homecoming Revolution was sparked following an address by former president Nelson Mandela.

She returned to Johannesburg in 2000, after seven years in London. She was now ready to encourage other expats to do the same, having found her true passion in 'Homecoming Revolution'.

A few years later, she was ready to quit her job as an ad exec, but needed to turn her passion into a means of making a profit.

In 2013, she quit her day job, and committed fully to 'Homecoming Revolution', visiting countries across Africa, Europe and the USA, encouraging expats to return, while also convincing business and industry leaders to invest in bringing their own people home.

Twenty years since its inception, Homecoming Revolution is now known as HomecomingEX, and it's become more than just a website for South Africans to tell their stories of living abroad, it's become an industry leader that's growing the pool of expertise in various fields across the African continent.

Don't wait until it gets better, come home and make it better. Angel Jones, founder - HomecomingEX

In the beginning of Homecoming Revolution as it was still called then, the first 10 years was a non-profit, then 10 years in we became a commercial entity, rolled it out across Africa, not just helping South African companies identify top South African talent abroad, but east and west African companies. Angel Jones, founder - HomecomingEX

We specialise in a global experience of African talent, and continue to have these big events over the world showcasing the incredible jobs and relocation services and all the rest. Angel Jones, founder - HomecomingEX

