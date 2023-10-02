Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Rand Water says water shifting ‘will not cause water restrictions’ An interim measure called 'water shifting' will be put in place to address Gauteng's water crisis. 2 October 2023 6:23 PM
Petition to report teen pregnancy to police: ‘Paedophiles are getting away' The petition is calling on health professionals to report pregnancies in minors to the police for investigation of statutory rape. 2 October 2023 5:33 PM
Soweto community wants foreign-owned shops shut down after two children die The community of Naledi in Soweto said the children fell sick after buying biscuits from a nearby spaza shop on Sunday night. 2 October 2023 3:17 PM
View all Local
Aziz Pahad: the South African diplomat who skilfully mediated crises in Africa The country will miss having a “diplomat-scholar” of his calibre to turn to for sage advice. 2 October 2023 9:43 AM
Eswatini's, Africa's last absolute monarchy, election 'won't change anything' Today (Friday), voters queued to cast their votes in parliamentary elections. 29 September 2023 3:56 PM
BRICS Parliamentary Forum 'shambolic' and 'national embarrassment' - DA The DA said the gathering of lawmakers was marred by 'ANC incompetence', saying it called into question South Africa's credibility... 29 September 2023 8:22 AM
View all Politics
Checkers Xtra Savings Plus gets you unlimited Sixty60 delivery for R99 per month Checkers Sixty60 has launched a subscription service that offers members access to extra savings and benefits. 2 October 2023 2:28 PM
MTN takes on big banks with ZERO TRANSACTION FEE money app The MoMo App aims to get everyone involved in the economy. 2 October 2023 10:10 AM
Transnet in trouble: 'Something has to be done' - Pravin Gordhan Something has to be done on the rail side, says Minister of Public Enterprise Pravin Gordhan. 2 October 2023 8:51 AM
View all Business
From taxi driver to medical doctor, Randall Ortel is shutting down stereotypes Growing up on the 'cement roads of Manenberg' didn't stop Dr Randall Ortel from achieving his goals. 2 October 2023 2:43 PM
I’m a microbiologist and here’s what (and where) I never eat The benefits of being a microbiologist? Knowing how to avoid food poisoning. 2 October 2023 2:36 PM
Your microbes live on after you die − a microbiologist explains how After you die, bacteria harvest your body for the nutrients that help push daisies. 2 October 2023 2:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
'We're in a great space' - John Smit, former Bok Captain chats Rugby World Cup Yes, the former captain thinks the Boks can walk away with a win. 2 October 2023 2:53 PM
Heart disease is a silent killer among football players Dr Nqoba Tsabedze (Head of Cardiology at Wits) says it's important to 'know your numbers' – blood pressure, cholesterol, body mass... 2 October 2023 1:50 PM
eMedia tackles MultiChoice on rugby rights: 'We must challenge the unfairness' 3.2 million OpenView homes cannot watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup, says eMedia. 2 October 2023 10:19 AM
View all Sport
Man arrested and charged with Tupac’s 1996 murder “For 27 years, the family of Tupac Shakur has been waiting for justice," said Las Vegas police. 2 October 2023 11:41 AM
Lil Tay's music video launch 'biggest comeback of the century' after death post The Undertaker who? After making headlines months ago about her 'death', the internet star is back with a new music video. 2 October 2023 9:50 AM
Happy 72nd birthday, Sting! Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner (AKA Sting) turns 72 today! Let's celebrate with some of his most popular songs. 2 October 2023 9:30 AM
View all Entertainment
Two arrested over felling of UK’s beloved 300-year-old tree A teenager (16) and a lumberjack (69) were arrested in connection with the felling of the beloved Sycamore Gap tree. 2 October 2023 10:41 AM
Tributes pour in for Sir Michael Gambon, aka Dumbledore in ‘Harry Potter’ The Irish-British actor passed away on 27 September at the age of 82 from pneumonia. 29 September 2023 10:17 AM
[WATCH]: Irish judge accused of racism for skipping, denying black girl a medal There have been mixed reactions to the video accusing the judge of racism towards the gymnast. 28 September 2023 12:25 PM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Swifties, political Tinder, and getting young people to vote Taylor Swift recently – with a mere statement – got 35,000 Swifties to register to vote. We need something like that to happen her... 28 September 2023 6:29 AM
[WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to? A series of rather highbrow Investec ads rest on a great concept but the execution seems to fly in the face of common sense, says... 27 September 2023 8:44 PM
WATCH: Spot the Cruise action movies in Sixty60's new savings campaign Checkers Sixty60 is offering unlimited monthly deliveries with its new Xtra Savings Plus deal. 26 September 2023 8:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Petition to report teen pregnancy to police: ‘Paedophiles are getting away'

2 October 2023 5:33 PM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Statutory rape
teen pregnancies

The petition is calling on health professionals to report pregnancies in minors to the police for investigation of statutory rape.

Pippa Hudson was in conversation with Social Actionist, Kekeletso Khena.

South Africa has one of the highest teen pregnancy rates in the world.

Figures from Stats SA reveal that more than 90,000 teenage girls (aged 10 to 19) gave birth in South Africa between March 2021 and April 2022.

Khena says there are so many layers that are linked to these teen pregnancies and that we’re not throwing enough of a spotlight on it.

It's a poverty issue...it's something that we keep skirting around.

Kekeletso Khena, Social Actionist
Picture: Pixabay.com.
Picture: Pixabay.com.

In a bid to tackle the country's teenage pregnancy crisis, Khena has created a petition that urges Health Minister Joe Phaahla to introduce a policy that will require medical professionals to report pregnancies in minors to the police for the investigation of statutory rape.

Close to 6,000 people have so far signed the petition.

This campaign is about drilling down to find out who is impregnating these children and once we do that, at least we can put them in jail and put the right kind of deterrence in place to be able to protect our children.

Kekeletso Khena, Social Actionist

Paedophiles are getting away with raping children.

Kekeletso Khena, Social Actionist

If you would like to sign the petition, click here.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Petition to report teen pregnancy to police: ‘Paedophiles are getting away'




2 October 2023 5:33 PM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Statutory rape
teen pregnancies

More from Local

Picture: icefront/123rf.com

Rand Water says water shifting ‘will not cause water restrictions’

2 October 2023 6:23 PM

An interim measure called 'water shifting' will be put in place to address Gauteng's water crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Naledi, Soweto residents gather outside a foreign-owned spaza shop in the area after two children died, allegedly after eating biscuits they bought, on 1 October 2023. Picture: Thabiso Goba/Eyewitness News

Soweto community wants foreign-owned shops shut down after two children die

2 October 2023 3:17 PM

The community of Naledi in Soweto said the children fell sick after buying biscuits from a nearby spaza shop on Sunday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dam / Pexels: Frans van Heerden

Nelson Mandela Bay drought: Dams at 100% capacity for the first time since 2015

2 October 2023 12:22 PM

This is the much-needed rainbow at the end of the storm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ dolgachov/123rf.com

Survey shows 25% of South Africans living abroad 'definitely' WON'T be returning

2 October 2023 11:08 AM

"When you're younger, travelling and living abroad is very appealing." - Angel Jones, HomecomingEX CEO

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photto: Unsplash/Thomas Serer

eMedia tackles MultiChoice on rugby rights: 'We must challenge the unfairness'

2 October 2023 10:19 AM

3.2 million OpenView homes cannot watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup, says eMedia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

Transnet trying to rectify the loss of highly skilled staff - DPE

2 October 2023 9:52 AM

Department minister Pravin Gordhan said the decision by previous administrations to let many of Transnet’s highly skilled workforce take voluntary severance packages was one of the issues that led to the dire state it found itself in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screenshots of two security guards assaulting a disabled teenager at the Ladysmith Hospital in KwaZulu-Natal. Pictures: X

2 security guards fired for allegedly assaulting patient at KZN hospital - dept

2 October 2023 8:16 AM

The KwaZulu-Natal Health Department said that the incident took place at the Ladysmith Hospital last Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Saya Pierce-Jones/EWN.

WC ANC withdraws from EFF-led protest over CoCT taxi impoundments

1 October 2023 3:47 PM

ANC provincial spokesperson Muhammad Khalid Sayed said the party is unhappy with the EFF labelling the march as a shutdown, saying they only support a peaceful resolution to taxi industry disputes in the city.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Unsplash/Aditya Romansa

Giving hope to abandoned babies and teens

1 October 2023 1:04 PM

A Johannesburg NGO called Hotel Hope NGO aims aims to improve the lives of abandoned children in need.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A man suffering from depression. Photo: Supplied

'I just wanted to die' - How one man made his way out of manic depression

1 October 2023 11:43 AM

Amy MacIver chats to author Keegan O’Connell,who hopes to change the narrative around mental health with his book 'A Combustible Life'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Soweto community wants foreign-owned shops shut down after two children die

Local

Heart disease is a silent killer among football players

Sport

Checkers Xtra Savings Plus gets you unlimited Sixty60 delivery for R99 per month

Business

EWN Highlights

AmaWheelaGirls to represent Africa at Wheelchair Basketball World Champs

2 October 2023 8:10 PM

Judge Kathree-Setiloane makes another appearance before JSC for SCA post

2 October 2023 8:00 PM

Family of slain Gugulethu police officer disappointed in Saps

2 October 2023 7:30 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA