Sean Summers returns as Pick n Pay CEO following Pieter Boone's resignation

Pieter Boone stepped down from his position as CEO of Pick n Pay with immediate effect, the company announced in a statement today.

Boone will be replaced by Sean Summers, who returns as Group CEO following a previous tenure between 1999 and 2006.

The news of the new CEO comes off the back of difficult few months for the retailer.

The Pick n Pay board and the Ackerman family potentially looking for someone to turn the ship around, or at least put some steady hands on it. Iain Power, CIO and Senior Fund Manager - Truffle Asset Management

The Pick n Pay Group also announcing that it experienced a particularly challenging 26-week period (ended 27 August 2023), driven by a weak consumer environment, loadshedding costs, and an improved showing on the part of their competitors.

Pick n Pay have now gone the route of rehiring Summers, who worked previously for the Group between 1974 and 2007, rising to become Managing Director in 1996, and CEO in 1999, before leaving the company in 2007.

During his first tenure, Summers Pick n Pay was regarded as the grocery market leader in South Africa.

I want to thank Pieter for his dedication to Pick n Pay over the past two-and-a-half years. He became our CEO while the Covid pandemic was still raging, and has led the business through some extraordinary challenges, including the transition out of the Covid lockdown, the unprecedented civil unrest in 2021, and the current loadshedding crisis. Gareth Ackerman, chairman - Pick n Pay

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Bl1zz4rd-editor

Summers returns to the top job at Pick n Pay, despite being well into retirement age at 70-years-old.

He is the right guy as a stop gap player, to come in and sort it out, while they get a more permanent CEO, and I'm talking in terms of age differentials to run it. Syd Vianello, Independent Retail Analyst

We are delighted that Sean is coming back to Pick n Pay. His knowledge and experience are unrivalled. He is passionate about getting Pick n Pay back on to the right trajectory, and winning the trust and confidence of customers new and old. He is absolutely the right person for the job at this time. Gareth Ackerman, chairman - Pick n Pay

My guess is that there was a loss of confidence in the departing CEO, hence Sean Summers coming in to steady the ship. Iain Power, CIO and Senior Fund Manager - Truffle Asset Management

