Rand Water says water shifting ‘will not cause water restrictions’





John Perlman was in conversation with Rand Water spokesperson, Makenosi Maroo.

The ongoing water crisis in Gauteng has seen a number of areas experiencing water supply challenges recently.

To deal with the province's water issues, an interim measure will be put in place called water shifting.

This is reportedly the preferred measure instead of water cuts or water shedding.

Picture: icefront/123rf.com

Maroo explains that water shifting is a management tool that Rand Water has adopted whereby they will be moving or shifting water from one system that is doing well, to a system that doesn't have good water levels.

She adds that the aim of this is to ensure that there is a balanced and equitable supply of water to municipal customers.

Whatever we have, we just share with a system that is struggling. Makenosi Maroo, spokesperson - Rand Water

It will be a balancing act up until we reach a point where we feel the reservoirs have recovered. Makenosi Maroo, spokesperson - Rand Water

There will not be water restrictions. Makenosi Maroo, spokesperson - Rand Water

