Rand Water says water shifting ‘will not cause water restrictions’
John Perlman was in conversation with Rand Water spokesperson, Makenosi Maroo.
The ongoing water crisis in Gauteng has seen a number of areas experiencing water supply challenges recently.
To deal with the province's water issues, an interim measure will be put in place called water shifting.
This is reportedly the preferred measure instead of water cuts or water shedding.
Maroo explains that water shifting is a management tool that Rand Water has adopted whereby they will be moving or shifting water from one system that is doing well, to a system that doesn't have good water levels.
She adds that the aim of this is to ensure that there is a balanced and equitable supply of water to municipal customers.
Whatever we have, we just share with a system that is struggling.Makenosi Maroo, spokesperson - Rand Water
It will be a balancing act up until we reach a point where we feel the reservoirs have recovered.Makenosi Maroo, spokesperson - Rand Water
There will not be water restrictions.Makenosi Maroo, spokesperson - Rand Water
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_3242983_water-drop-falling-from-an-old-tap.html?vti=ncpgysq5h7tkb7hcvo-1-93
More from Local
Petition to report teen pregnancy to police: ‘Paedophiles are getting away'
The petition is calling on health professionals to report pregnancies in minors to the police for investigation of statutory rape.Read More
Soweto community wants foreign-owned shops shut down after two children die
The community of Naledi in Soweto said the children fell sick after buying biscuits from a nearby spaza shop on Sunday night.Read More
Nelson Mandela Bay drought: Dams at 100% capacity for the first time since 2015
This is the much-needed rainbow at the end of the storm.Read More
Survey shows 25% of South Africans living abroad 'definitely' WON'T be returning
"When you're younger, travelling and living abroad is very appealing." - Angel Jones, HomecomingEX CEORead More
eMedia tackles MultiChoice on rugby rights: 'We must challenge the unfairness'
3.2 million OpenView homes cannot watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup, says eMedia.Read More
Transnet trying to rectify the loss of highly skilled staff - DPE
Department minister Pravin Gordhan said the decision by previous administrations to let many of Transnet’s highly skilled workforce take voluntary severance packages was one of the issues that led to the dire state it found itself in.Read More
2 security guards fired for allegedly assaulting patient at KZN hospital - dept
The KwaZulu-Natal Health Department said that the incident took place at the Ladysmith Hospital last Thursday.Read More
WC ANC withdraws from EFF-led protest over CoCT taxi impoundments
ANC provincial spokesperson Muhammad Khalid Sayed said the party is unhappy with the EFF labelling the march as a shutdown, saying they only support a peaceful resolution to taxi industry disputes in the city.Read More
Giving hope to abandoned babies and teens
A Johannesburg NGO called Hotel Hope NGO aims aims to improve the lives of abandoned children in need.Read More