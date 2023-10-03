Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Strengths and weaknesses of the SA Navy, still one of Africa's most powerful The South African Navy has always been one of the strongest naval forces in sub-Saharan Africa. 3 October 2023 10:02 AM
Parliament finds Cele guilty of breaching conduct code for threatening activist The breach was in relation to a complaint following a police imbizo in July last year, where crime activist, Ian Cameron, alleged... 3 October 2023 6:21 AM
Rand Water says water shifting ‘will not cause water restrictions’ An interim measure called 'water shifting' will be put in place to address Gauteng's water crisis. 2 October 2023 6:23 PM
View all Local
Western Cape EFF 'shutdown': 'They've messed up and shot themselves in the foot' On Monday, the EFF protested against the impounding of taxis but many organisations, including the ANC, distanced themselves. 3 October 2023 8:19 AM
Aziz Pahad: the South African diplomat who skilfully mediated crises in Africa The country will miss having a “diplomat-scholar” of his calibre to turn to for sage advice. 2 October 2023 9:43 AM
Eswatini's, Africa's last absolute monarchy, election 'won't change anything' Today (Friday), voters queued to cast their votes in parliamentary elections. 29 September 2023 3:56 PM
View all Politics
Cabinet approves SABC Bill: Goodbye, TV licenses? The public broadcaster lost more than R1 billion in the 2022/2023 financial year. 3 October 2023 9:41 AM
How Angel Jones turned Homecoming Revolution into a profit-making success story Over the last decade, Jones has dedicated her time to building the Homecoming Revolution brand, while encouraging Africans to brin... 2 October 2023 9:28 PM
GOOD NEWS! Better than expected GDP growth eases policy uncertainty in SA A closer collaboration between business leaders and government to tackle urgent challenges such as energy, logistics and crime als... 2 October 2023 9:12 PM
View all Business
Early indicators of dementia: 5 behaviour changes to look for after age 50 While there is currently no cure for dementia, there has been progress towards developing effective treatments. 3 October 2023 10:17 AM
From taxi driver to medical doctor, Randall Ortel is shutting down stereotypes Growing up on the 'cement roads of Manenberg' didn't stop Dr Randall Ortel from achieving his goals. 2 October 2023 2:43 PM
I’m a microbiologist and here’s what (and where) I never eat The benefits of being a microbiologist? Knowing how to avoid food poisoning. 2 October 2023 2:36 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rugby World Cup 2023: Pool permutations with one round left before knockouts With two quarter-final line-ups still uncertain, here are the full pool permutations with one round of matches left to play. 3 October 2023 8:33 AM
'We're in a great space' - John Smit, former Bok Captain chats Rugby World Cup Yes, the former captain thinks the Boks can walk away with a win. 2 October 2023 2:53 PM
Heart disease is a silent killer among football players Dr Nqoba Tsabedze (Head of Cardiology at Wits) says it's important to 'know your numbers' – blood pressure, cholesterol, body mass... 2 October 2023 1:50 PM
View all Sport
Happy 54th birthday, Gwen Stefani! It's Stefani's birthday today, so we celebrate with a playlist of some of the singer's greatest hits. 3 October 2023 9:14 AM
Fans stranded in rain after Cassper and Nasty C cancel Durban show last minute The duo was supposed to perform at the People’s Park on Saturday (30 September) as part of their African Throne Tour. 3 October 2023 8:53 AM
Man arrested and charged with Tupac’s 1996 murder “For 27 years, the family of Tupac Shakur has been waiting for justice," said Las Vegas police. 2 October 2023 11:41 AM
View all Entertainment
Two arrested over felling of UK’s beloved 300-year-old tree A teenager (16) and a lumberjack (69) were arrested in connection with the felling of the beloved Sycamore Gap tree. 2 October 2023 10:41 AM
Tributes pour in for Sir Michael Gambon, aka Dumbledore in ‘Harry Potter’ The Irish-British actor passed away on 27 September at the age of 82 from pneumonia. 29 September 2023 10:17 AM
[WATCH]: Irish judge accused of racism for skipping, denying black girl a medal There have been mixed reactions to the video accusing the judge of racism towards the gymnast. 28 September 2023 12:25 PM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Swifties, political Tinder, and getting young people to vote Taylor Swift recently – with a mere statement – got 35,000 Swifties to register to vote. We need something like that to happen her... 28 September 2023 6:29 AM
[WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to? A series of rather highbrow Investec ads rest on a great concept but the execution seems to fly in the face of common sense, says... 27 September 2023 8:44 PM
WATCH: Spot the Cruise action movies in Sixty60's new savings campaign Checkers Sixty60 is offering unlimited monthly deliveries with its new Xtra Savings Plus deal. 26 September 2023 8:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Parliament finds Cele guilty of breaching conduct code for threatening activist

3 October 2023 6:21 AM
by Babalo Ndenze
Tags:
Police minister Bheki Cele
Ian Cameron

The breach was in relation to a complaint following a police imbizo in July last year, where crime activist, Ian Cameron, alleged that Police Minister Bheki Cele did not behave in a dignified manner when he told him to 'shut up'.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament has found Police Minister Bheki Cele MP guilty of breaching the code of ethical conduct for members of Parliament for threatening a member of the public.

The breach was in relation to a complaint following a police imbizo in July last year, where crime activist, Ian Cameron, alleged that Cele did not behave in a dignified manner when he told him to "shut up".

Parliament's Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests said it would now recommend to the National Assembly that Cele apologises to Cameron in the House for his conduct towards him during the imbizo.

The joint ethics committee found that even if Cele was unhappy with the manner in which the complainant, Cameron, addressed the issue at the imbizo, he was required to act in a manner that would "maintain public confidence and trust in the integrity of Parliament".

As a result of this, the committee found that Cele breached the ethics Code.

The committee said Cameron further alleged that Cele wagged his finger at him while shouting at him in a threatening tone and telling him to "get out".

Cameron stated that he was removed from the venue by police officials who were not known to him, and his clothing was damaged in the process.

He stated that his "fundamental rights were infringed, such as his right to freedom and security of person, and unlawful deprivation of liberty".

The committee said that Cele did not address the complaint but video footage, which was played in the committee, showed that he was "irate" and that he did shout at Cameron.


This article first appeared on EWN : Parliament finds Cele guilty of breaching conduct code for threatening activist




3 October 2023 6:21 AM
by Babalo Ndenze
Tags:
Police minister Bheki Cele
Ian Cameron

More from Local

Strengths and weaknesses of the SA Navy, still one of Africa's most powerful

3 October 2023 10:02 AM

The South African Navy has always been one of the strongest naval forces in sub-Saharan Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: icefront/123rf.com

Rand Water says water shifting ‘will not cause water restrictions’

2 October 2023 6:23 PM

An interim measure called 'water shifting' will be put in place to address Gauteng's water crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com.

Petition to report teen pregnancy to police: ‘Paedophiles are getting away'

2 October 2023 5:33 PM

The petition is calling on health professionals to report pregnancies in minors to the police for investigation of statutory rape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Naledi, Soweto residents gather outside a foreign-owned spaza shop in the area after two children died, allegedly after eating biscuits they bought, on 1 October 2023. Picture: Thabiso Goba/Eyewitness News

Soweto community wants foreign-owned shops shut down after two children die

2 October 2023 3:17 PM

The community of Naledi in Soweto said the children fell sick after buying biscuits from a nearby spaza shop on Sunday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dam / Pexels: Frans van Heerden

Nelson Mandela Bay drought: Dams at 100% capacity for the first time since 2015

2 October 2023 12:22 PM

This is the much-needed rainbow at the end of the storm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ dolgachov/123rf.com

Survey shows 25% of South Africans living abroad 'definitely' WON'T be returning

2 October 2023 11:08 AM

"When you're younger, travelling and living abroad is very appealing." - Angel Jones, HomecomingEX CEO

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photto: Unsplash/Thomas Serer

eMedia tackles MultiChoice on rugby rights: 'We must challenge the unfairness'

2 October 2023 10:19 AM

3.2 million OpenView homes cannot watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup, says eMedia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

Transnet trying to rectify the loss of highly skilled staff - DPE

2 October 2023 9:52 AM

Department minister Pravin Gordhan said the decision by previous administrations to let many of Transnet’s highly skilled workforce take voluntary severance packages was one of the issues that led to the dire state it found itself in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screenshots of two security guards assaulting a disabled teenager at the Ladysmith Hospital in KwaZulu-Natal. Pictures: X

2 security guards fired for allegedly assaulting patient at KZN hospital - dept

2 October 2023 8:16 AM

The KwaZulu-Natal Health Department said that the incident took place at the Ladysmith Hospital last Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Saya Pierce-Jones/EWN.

WC ANC withdraws from EFF-led protest over CoCT taxi impoundments

1 October 2023 3:47 PM

ANC provincial spokesperson Muhammad Khalid Sayed said the party is unhappy with the EFF labelling the march as a shutdown, saying they only support a peaceful resolution to taxi industry disputes in the city.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Rugby World Cup 2023: Pool permutations with one round left before knockouts

Sport

Western Cape EFF 'shutdown': 'They've messed up and shot themselves in the foot'

Politics Opinion

Parliament finds Cele guilty of breaching conduct code for threatening activist

Local

EWN Highlights

Nyanga CPF calls for urgent solutions to curb extortion in the area

3 October 2023 11:54 AM

A week after storm, McGregor in WC still cut-off, without food & fuel - GOTG

3 October 2023 11:23 AM

Agriculture Dept assures retail industry govt working to curb avian flu spread

3 October 2023 10:58 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA