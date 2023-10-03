Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Western Cape EFF 'shutdown': 'They've messed up and shot themselves in the foot'

3 October 2023 8:19 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
EFF protest
taxi impounding

On Monday, the EFF protested against the impounding of taxis but many organisations, including the ANC, distanced themselves.

Lester Kiewit interviews Ebrahim Harvey, a political commentator and author.

On Monday (2 October), the EFF took to the streets of Cape Town in a planned protest, which the party referred to as a 'shutdown', against the impounding of taxis.

While the protest was expected to see large numbers, the Western Cape ANC, Santaco and other organisations distanced themselves from it for various reasons, including the use of the term 'shutdown' and the implications that it would have on residents that rely on taxi services.

Harvey believes that the party should not have referred to the protest as a 'shutdown' as it's often associated with violence and disruptions.

He adds that when violence is involved, it often takes away from the issues at hand.

Whether or not this is a campaign ahead of the 2024 elections, Harvey believes that they've 'messed up' the protest.

Economic Freedom Fighters lead a march in the Western Cape against taxi impoundments on 2 October 2023. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News.
Economic Freedom Fighters lead a march in the Western Cape against taxi impoundments on 2 October 2023. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News.

RELATED: Cape EFF supporters gather in Athlone ahead of protest

They messed up this thing... They've shot themselves in the foot.

Ebrahim Harvey, Political Commentator and Author

I think there's just an embedded public perception and connotation of the EFF with disruptions and violence.

Ebrahim Harvey, Political Commentator and Author

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Western Cape EFF 'shutdown': 'They've messed up and shot themselves in the foot'




