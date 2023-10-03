Western Cape EFF 'shutdown': 'They've messed up and shot themselves in the foot'





Lester Kiewit interviews Ebrahim Harvey, a political commentator and author.

On Monday (2 October), the EFF took to the streets of Cape Town in a planned protest, which the party referred to as a 'shutdown', against the impounding of taxis.

While the protest was expected to see large numbers, the Western Cape ANC, Santaco and other organisations distanced themselves from it for various reasons, including the use of the term 'shutdown' and the implications that it would have on residents that rely on taxi services.

Harvey believes that the party should not have referred to the protest as a 'shutdown' as it's often associated with violence and disruptions.

He adds that when violence is involved, it often takes away from the issues at hand.

Whether or not this is a campaign ahead of the 2024 elections, Harvey believes that they've 'messed up' the protest.

Economic Freedom Fighters lead a march in the Western Cape against taxi impoundments on 2 October 2023. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News.

They messed up this thing... They've shot themselves in the foot. Ebrahim Harvey, Political Commentator and Author

I think there's just an embedded public perception and connotation of the EFF with disruptions and violence. Ebrahim Harvey, Political Commentator and Author

