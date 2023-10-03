Rugby World Cup 2023: Pool permutations with one round left before knockouts

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Strengths and weaknesses of the SA Navy, still one of Africa's most powerful The South African Navy has always been one of the strongest naval forces in sub-Saharan Africa. 3 October 2023 10:02 AM
Parliament finds Cele guilty of breaching conduct code for threatening activist The breach was in relation to a complaint following a police imbizo in July last year, where crime activist, Ian Cameron, alleged... 3 October 2023 6:21 AM
Rand Water says water shifting ‘will not cause water restrictions’ An interim measure called 'water shifting' will be put in place to address Gauteng's water crisis. 2 October 2023 6:23 PM
View all Local
Western Cape EFF 'shutdown': 'They've messed up and shot themselves in the foot' On Monday, the EFF protested against the impounding of taxis but many organisations, including the ANC, distanced themselves. 3 October 2023 8:19 AM
Aziz Pahad: the South African diplomat who skilfully mediated crises in Africa The country will miss having a “diplomat-scholar” of his calibre to turn to for sage advice. 2 October 2023 9:43 AM
Eswatini's, Africa's last absolute monarchy, election 'won't change anything' Today (Friday), voters queued to cast their votes in parliamentary elections. 29 September 2023 3:56 PM
View all Politics
Cabinet approves SABC Bill: Goodbye, TV licenses? The public broadcaster lost more than R1 billion in the 2022/2023 financial year. 3 October 2023 9:41 AM
How Angel Jones turned Homecoming Revolution into a profit-making success story Over the last decade, Jones has dedicated her time to building the Homecoming Revolution brand, while encouraging Africans to brin... 2 October 2023 9:28 PM
GOOD NEWS! Better than expected GDP growth eases policy uncertainty in SA A closer collaboration between business leaders and government to tackle urgent challenges such as energy, logistics and crime als... 2 October 2023 9:12 PM
View all Business
Early indicators of dementia: 5 behaviour changes to look for after age 50 While there is currently no cure for dementia, there has been progress towards developing effective treatments. 3 October 2023 10:17 AM
From taxi driver to medical doctor, Randall Ortel is shutting down stereotypes Growing up on the 'cement roads of Manenberg' didn't stop Dr Randall Ortel from achieving his goals. 2 October 2023 2:43 PM
I’m a microbiologist and here’s what (and where) I never eat The benefits of being a microbiologist? Knowing how to avoid food poisoning. 2 October 2023 2:36 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rugby World Cup 2023: Pool permutations with one round left before knockouts With two quarter-final line-ups still uncertain, here are the full pool permutations with one round of matches left to play. 3 October 2023 8:33 AM
'We're in a great space' - John Smit, former Bok Captain chats Rugby World Cup Yes, the former captain thinks the Boks can walk away with a win. 2 October 2023 2:53 PM
Heart disease is a silent killer among football players Dr Nqoba Tsabedze (Head of Cardiology at Wits) says it's important to 'know your numbers' – blood pressure, cholesterol, body mass... 2 October 2023 1:50 PM
View all Sport
Happy 54th birthday, Gwen Stefani! It's Stefani's birthday today, so we celebrate with a playlist of some of the singer's greatest hits. 3 October 2023 9:14 AM
Fans stranded in rain after Cassper and Nasty C cancel Durban show last minute The duo was supposed to perform at the People’s Park on Saturday (30 September) as part of their African Throne Tour. 3 October 2023 8:53 AM
Man arrested and charged with Tupac’s 1996 murder “For 27 years, the family of Tupac Shakur has been waiting for justice," said Las Vegas police. 2 October 2023 11:41 AM
View all Entertainment
Two arrested over felling of UK’s beloved 300-year-old tree A teenager (16) and a lumberjack (69) were arrested in connection with the felling of the beloved Sycamore Gap tree. 2 October 2023 10:41 AM
Tributes pour in for Sir Michael Gambon, aka Dumbledore in ‘Harry Potter’ The Irish-British actor passed away on 27 September at the age of 82 from pneumonia. 29 September 2023 10:17 AM
[WATCH]: Irish judge accused of racism for skipping, denying black girl a medal There have been mixed reactions to the video accusing the judge of racism towards the gymnast. 28 September 2023 12:25 PM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Swifties, political Tinder, and getting young people to vote Taylor Swift recently – with a mere statement – got 35,000 Swifties to register to vote. We need something like that to happen her... 28 September 2023 6:29 AM
[WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to? A series of rather highbrow Investec ads rest on a great concept but the execution seems to fly in the face of common sense, says... 27 September 2023 8:44 PM
WATCH: Spot the Cruise action movies in Sixty60's new savings campaign Checkers Sixty60 is offering unlimited monthly deliveries with its new Xtra Savings Plus deal. 26 September 2023 8:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Rugby World Cup 2023: Pool permutations with one round left before knockouts

3 October 2023 8:33 AM
by RWC Media Zone
Tags:
2023 rugby world cup

With two quarter-final line-ups still uncertain, here are the full pool permutations with one round of matches left to play.

With one round of the Rugby World Cup 2023 pool phase left to play, only two teams - Wales and England - are already guaranteed qualification for the quarter-finals. Six places in the last eight are still to play for and below we outline how results in each of the pools could still affect the outcome.

These permutations also highlight teams who can secure automatic qualification for the Rugby World Cup 2027 by finishing no lower than third in their pool.

Pool A

Namibia cannot qualify for the quarter-finals as they are on zero points with no games left to play. Namibia can also not automatically qualify for Rugby World Cup 2027. France has gained automatic qualification for RWC 2027 as it is impossible for them not to finish outside the top three.

Both quarter-final spots and the other two 2027 qualification places are to be decided:

• France will top Pool A if they avoid defeat against Italy.

• Two losing bonus points would also be enough for France to top Pool A providing Italy do not get a try-bonus point in victory (15 points to 14). France will finish ahead of New Zealand on the head-to-head rule if both end up on 15 points.

• A bonus-point win for New Zealand will secure qualification for the quarter-finals. Even if France, Italy and New Zealand all finish on 15 points, the All Blacks have the better points difference (+133 to France’s +125 and Italy -14).

RELATED: 2023 RUGBY WORLD CUP: SOUTH AFRICA BEATS TONGA (49-18), SCORING BONUS-POINT WIN

• Italy would then qualify in second ahead of France on the head-to-head rule.

• Uruguay must beat New Zealand with a try-bonus point, and by at least 80 points, and will need France to defeat Italy to qualify for the quarter-finals.

• Uruguay must beat New Zealand with a try-bonus point, prevent the All Blacks from taking any bonus point and hope Italy get something out of their game with France to finish third on the head-to-head rule with New Zealand to secure qualification for RWC 2027.

• A point will confirm Italy’s qualification for RWC 2027.

Pool B

Tonga and Romania cannot qualify for the quarter-finals as they are both on zero points with one game left to play against each other. They are also both incapable of finishing in the top three spots of their pool, automatic qualification for 2027 will go to Scotland, Ireland and South Africa regardless of any further results.

Both quarter-final places are still to be decided:

• Scotland must beat Ireland and deny the Irish a bonus point to finish second on the head-to-head rule with South Africa topping the pool.

• If Ireland gets a bonus point and Scotland does not, Ireland will top the pool on the head-to-head rule from South Africa.

• A Scotland bonus-point win without Ireland getting anything from the game will see them qualify in second place behind South Africa. The Springboks would finish top on the head-to-head rule.

RELATED: SIYA KOLISI: A PSYCHOLOGIST ANALYSES THE RUGBY STAR’S LIFE TO EXTRACT LESSONS

• If Scotland wins and both teams get a bonus point, then they join South Africa on 15 points and the points difference will determine the top spot in Pool B.

• Scotland must win by 21 points or more to claim the top spot ahead of South Africa (South Africa +117, Ireland +122 and Scotland +97). Ireland would then qualify as runners-up on the head-to-head rule, having beaten South Africa. If Scotland does not win by such a margin, then South Africa will finish top on points difference and Scotland second on the head-to-head rule.

• Ireland will guarantee a top spot if they secure two points from their match against Scotland.

Pool C

Qualified for quarter-finals: Wales

Georgia and Portugal cannot qualify for the quarter-finals and cannot gain automatic qualification for Rugby World Cup 2027 as they are on three and two points respectively with one game to play. This means Wales, Australia and Fiji have qualified for RWC 2027.

Wales has already reached the quarter-finals and the other place will be secured by either Australia or Fiji:

• Wales needs one point against Georgia to guarantee the top spot in Pool C.

• Fiji need one point against Portugal to confirm second place on the head-to-head rule having already beaten Australia.

• If Fiji gets nothing from the match, Australia will qualify for the quarter-finals as runners-up.

RELATED: AUSTRALIA BEATS PORTUGAL 34-14. MAY MISS OUT ON QUARTER-FINAL FOR 1ST TIME EVER

Pool D

Qualified for quarter-finals: England

Chile cannot gain automatic qualification for the Rugby World Cup 2027 or a quarter-final spot as they have zero points with no games left to play.

The only team to have secured a quarter-final spot and automatic qualification for 2027 is England.

This means the other quarter-final place and the two remaining automatic qualification spots will be decided between Argentina, Japan and Samoa:

• England are already confirmed as Pool D winners (having beaten both Argentina and Japan).

• The winner of Japan v Argentina will qualify for the quarter-finals as runner-up.

• A draw could be enough to secure second place for Japan or Argentina, depending on whether one or both secure a try-bonus point and Samoa’s result against England.

• If both get try-scoring bonus points in a draw, Argentina will finish second on points difference (+46 to +18).

• If the match ends in a draw, Japan must be the only team to get a try-scoring bonus point to finish second.

• If neither gets a bonus point in the draw, Samoa must beat England by 29 points and get a try-bonus point to have the best points difference of the three teams to finish second (+47). Argentina would then finish third on points difference from Japan to qualify for RWC 2027.

RELATED: 'WE'RE IN A GREAT SPACE' - JOHN SMIT, FORMER BOK CAPTAIN CHATS RUGBY WORLD CUP


This article first appeared on KFM : Rugby World Cup 2023: Pool permutations with one round left before knockouts




3 October 2023 8:33 AM
by RWC Media Zone
Tags:
2023 rugby world cup

More from Rugby World Cup 2023

'We're in a great space' - John Smit, former Bok Captain chats Rugby World Cup

2 October 2023 2:53 PM

Yes, the former captain thinks the Boks can walk away with a win.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photto: Unsplash/Thomas Serer

eMedia tackles MultiChoice on rugby rights: 'We must challenge the unfairness'

2 October 2023 10:19 AM

3.2 million OpenView homes cannot watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup, says eMedia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Siya Kolisi holding the Rugby World Cup during the Springbok's tour in Port Elizabeth. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

Siya Kolisi: A psychologist analyses the rugby star’s life to extract lessons

2 October 2023 8:20 AM

Siya Kolisi’s story highlights the power of resilience - the ability to bounce back from adversity, trauma, or setbacks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stormers coach John Dobson addresses the media. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN

John Dobson says online hate directed at Manie Libbok is unnecessary

29 September 2023 10:27 AM

"A fly-half doesn't have to kick."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ashwin Willemse, Robert Marawa and Thando Manana. Photo: 947

Pollard, Libbok 'have done enough to justify selection' – Ashwin Willemse

27 September 2023 3:46 PM

All eyes are on Handré Pollard as the Springboks hope to defeat Tonga by considerable points.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[QUOTES] Springboks react to Ireland beating them in epic RWC Pool B match

24 September 2023 9:51 AM

Coach Jacques Nienaber, Captain Siya Kolisi, Ox Nche, Eben Etzebeth and RG Snyman on their defeat by Ireland on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa lifts the Webb Ellis Trophy with Springbok captain Siya Kolisi following the side's 32-12 victory over England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

5 songs to add to your Bokke playlist (spoiler: You won't be able to sit still)

22 September 2023 2:55 PM

Lekker jy!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springbok play Ireland in Dublin on 5 November 2022. Picture: @Springboks.

SA vs Ireland: 'We're going to bulldoze them into submission'

22 September 2023 2:12 PM

The Springboks play Ireland on Saturday at 9pm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

"SA's changing strategy because they're worried about Ireland." Irish rugby fan

22 September 2023 11:36 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Mark Meehan from Munster's Rugby Supporters Club about the Springboks vs Ireland game tomorrow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ireland produced a historic victory agains the Springboks at Newlands on 11 June 2016. Picture: Aletta Harrison/EWN

SA vs Ireland: 'Springboks going to try to defeat them with blunt force trauma'

22 September 2023 8:59 AM

Some pundits are calling this the 'final' before the final.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Rugby World Cup 2023: Pool permutations with one round left before knockouts

Sport

Western Cape EFF 'shutdown': 'They've messed up and shot themselves in the foot'

Politics Opinion

Parliament finds Cele guilty of breaching conduct code for threatening activist

Local

EWN Highlights

Nyanga CPF calls for urgent solutions to curb extortion in the area

3 October 2023 11:54 AM

A week after storm, McGregor in WC still cut-off, without food & fuel - GOTG

3 October 2023 11:23 AM

Agriculture Dept assures retail industry govt working to curb avian flu spread

3 October 2023 10:58 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA