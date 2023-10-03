Fans stranded in rain after Cassper and Nasty C cancel Durban show last minute





Frustrated fans were left stranded in the rain over the weekend when Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C cancelled their performance in Durban at the eleventh hour.

The duo was supposed to perform at the People’s Park on Saturday (30 September) as part of their African Throne Tour.

In a social media update, Nyovest says they were unable to perform due to wet equipment.

“The sound desk got damaged due to rain, after a number of attempts to try and recover the sound we had to make the tough decision of cancelling the show.”

He went on to thank fans for their support, adding that updates would be shared in due course.

Fans didn’t hold back in sharing their frustration in the comments section of the post.

_@ma.nkosana: “But why didn’t y’all communicate that y’all just left us in the rain like that I’m disappointed mufasa been your fan since the beginning but the is very wrong.”_

@shingikamhuka: “that was unprofessional😢 we had travelled all this far to get such dissapointment ..that's poor management ..as your fans we feel like this was a setup...REFUND.”

Extreme weather is affecting events across the country.

Last week, music festival Rocking the Daisies postponed the event to November due to floods in the Western Cape.

