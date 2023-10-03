Streaming issues? Report here
Cabinet approves SABC Bill: Goodbye, TV licenses?

3 October 2023 9:41 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
South African Broadcasting Corporation
SABC TV licence

The public broadcaster lost more than R1 billion in the 2022/2023 financial year.

Bongani Bingwa interviews William Bird, Director of Media Monitoring Africa.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation's (SABC) Bill of 2023, which proposes changes to the TV licence fee collection scheme, has been approved by the Cabinet.

While the details of the new Bill remain unclear, there are talks of TV licences being scrapped and replaced by a ring-fenced tax regime to be implemented by the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

The public broadcaster made losses of more than R1 billion in the 2022/2023 financial year.

Picture: Zaian via Wikimedia Commons
Picture: Zaian via Wikimedia Commons

RELATED: SABC reports less than 13% of TV licence holders paid their fees last year

Bird says that there have been several 'disasters' which has led to the broadcaster's dire situation which includes a policy that hasn't been updated in the past 20 years, the government switching off the analogue signal, resulting in a 40% drop in audience numbers, and the failure to appoint a board.

The Cabinet's decision is "confusing" and "very surprising", he says.

One of the reasons the SABC is in this state is precisely because they lost a lot of audience because of the analogue switch-off.

William Bird, Director – Media Monitoring Africa

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




