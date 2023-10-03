She did it! SA gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz has qualified for the 2024 Olympics
Looking for a little good news to brighten your day? We have just the story for you.
South Africa’s very own Caitlin Rooskrantz will officially make her SECOND Olympic appearance next year.
The 21-year-old gymnast from Johannesburg qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics with her highest total score at the World Championships currently underway in Belgium.
Taking to Instagram to share the good news, Rooskrantz said she fought to the very end.
“It’s been a long month of three different competitions in three different countries. Many exciting moments and some really tough ones too. Not everything went exactly to plan but we are coming home with an Olympic ticket, and that’s all that matters.
“To that little girl out there, never stop believing. God put that dream in your heart for a reason.”
Some may remember Rooskrantz as part of Team SA’s gymnastics team at the 2020 Olympics.
She was the first South African female gymnast to qualify outright for the Olympic Games.
Rooskrantz also won the gold medal on the uneven bars at the 2022 World Cup event in Cairo, Egypt.
Caitlin Rooskrantz at the #Olympics that's it, that's the tweet! 😭🇿🇦🌟 #TeamSA pic.twitter.com/H1iGxDfmZY' KimmieKool ✨ (@RaeesaK) July 25, 2021
This article first appeared on 947 : She did it! SA gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz has qualified for the 2024 Olympics
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CR57X9dD3aR/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==
More from Sport
Jomo Sono ‘more focused’ on getting Jomo Cosmos back to the top
Jomo Sono sat down with Robert Marawa to talk about the club's latest developments.Read More
Meet Mzansi's SUPERFAN: Mama Joy Chauke brings gees to French stadiums for RWC
If a fan of South Africa and rugby combined, it would be in the form of Mama Joy Chauke.Read More
Cape Town Spurs in no rush to appoint new head coach - Alexi Efstathiou
After axing Shaun Bartlett, newly appointed technical director Sean Connor will temporarily take up the helm.Read More
Am called up after Mapimpi ruled out of Bok RWC campaign
Makazole Mapimpi is the second player from the Bok squad to be ruled out of the tournament after hooker, Malcolm Marx, suffered a knee-injury in the opening match against Scotland on 10 September.Read More
Rugby World Cup 2023: Pool permutations with one round left before knockouts
With two quarter-final line-ups still uncertain, here are the full pool permutations with one round of matches left to play.Read More
'We're in a great space' - John Smit, former Bok Captain chats Rugby World Cup
Yes, the former captain thinks the Boks can walk away with a win.Read More
Heart disease is a silent killer among football players
Dr Nqoba Tsabedze (Head of Cardiology at Wits) says it's important to 'know your numbers' – blood pressure, cholesterol, body mass index, glucose levels, diabetes, etc.Read More
eMedia tackles MultiChoice on rugby rights: 'We must challenge the unfairness'
3.2 million OpenView homes cannot watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup, says eMedia.Read More
Australia beats Portugal 34-14. May miss out on quarter-final for 1st time EVER
Australia faces an anxious wait before knowing if they will miss out on the quarter-finals for the first time in RWC history.Read More