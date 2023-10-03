She did it! SA gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz has qualified for the 2024 Olympics





Looking for a little good news to brighten your day? We have just the story for you.

South Africa’s very own Caitlin Rooskrantz will officially make her SECOND Olympic appearance next year.

The 21-year-old gymnast from Johannesburg qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics with her highest total score at the World Championships currently underway in Belgium.

Taking to Instagram to share the good news, Rooskrantz said she fought to the very end.

“It’s been a long month of three different competitions in three different countries. Many exciting moments and some really tough ones too. Not everything went exactly to plan but we are coming home with an Olympic ticket, and that’s all that matters.

“To that little girl out there, never stop believing. God put that dream in your heart for a reason.”

Some may remember Rooskrantz as part of Team SA’s gymnastics team at the 2020 Olympics.

She was the first South African female gymnast to qualify outright for the Olympic Games.

Rooskrantz also won the gold medal on the uneven bars at the 2022 World Cup event in Cairo, Egypt.

