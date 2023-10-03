Dad outcasts young hippo son from Rondevlei Nature Reserve, forcing rehoming
Lester Kiewit speaks to Alex Lansdowne, City of Cape Town Councillor and Conservationist, about the history of hippos in Cape Town.
Listen to their conversation below.
Kiewit explains that hippopotamuses were historically found in Cape Town but were shot to local extinction until 1981 when they were reintroduced to The Rondevlei Nature Reserve, located in Grassy Park, Zeekoevlei to graze invasive grasses.
Science dubs these larger-than-life creatures ecosystem engineers and is one of the reasons Rondevlei is rich in diversity today.
But familial politics is causing a rift in the Rondevlei hippo pod.
A young male was kicked out of the pod by his father, Brutus, which means the young hippo needs a new home.
Lansdowne explains that the Rondevlei pod has between six to eight hippos but the males are "extremely territorial" so when there's a younger male, the father kicks him out to protect his territory which is the case with Brutus and his son.
Luckily, Rondevlei Nature Reserve is part of False Bay's Nature Reserve which will accommodate the kicked-out young hippo, says Lansdowne.
Lansdowne also reports that once these younger outcasted hippos are re-homed, they're able to mate and contribute to a broader population of hippos in South Africa until they kick their young hippo son out of the pod - continuing the generational cycle of hippo outcasts.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Dad outcasts young hippo son from Rondevlei Nature Reserve, forcing rehoming
